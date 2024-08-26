Discovering God's Will for Your Life

The quest to understand God's will is a journey many Christians embark upon throughout their lives. The starting point is often recognizing the fundamental aspects of God's will that are already revealed to us. For instance, as Catholics, we know that God calls us to "love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind" and "love your neighbor as yourself" (Matthew 22:37-39, NLT). While these commandments may seem straightforward, living them out fully requires more than just acknowledgment; it demands a deep and ongoing relationship with God.

The Bible consistently emphasizes our need for God. As we read in the Psalms, "The steps of a man are established by the LORD, and He delights in his way" (Psalm 37:23, NASB). God desires that we depend on Him completely, finding our strength and guidance in His providence. This act of surrender is not a one-time event but a continual process of letting go and trusting in God's plan.

The hymn "Trust in God" by Elevation Worship beautifully captures this sentiment: "Perfect submission, all is at rest, I know the author of tomorrow has ordered my steps." While perfect submission might seem like an idealistic goal, it represents a freedom from the anxieties and pressures of life, allowing us to experience the peace that Christ offers.

A profound insight from Henry Blackaby and Claude V. King's book, Experiencing God, reminds us that our focus should be on God's will rather than solely on God's will for our individual lives. As the authors write, "Because people are naturally self-centered, we tend to view the whole world - even God's activity - "in terms of our own lives" (p. 38). This shift in perspective calls us to move beyond our personal desires and align ourselves with God's broader purposes.

In my spiritual journey, I've realized that understanding God's will involves less emphasis on our personal plans and more on participating in His divine work. This requires a certain dying to self, as Paul describes in Romans 6:11 and Galatians 5:24, allowing God's Spirit to guide us rather than our own ambitions.

The desire for a detailed blueprint of our lives is common. We often find ourselves caught up in the minutiae of daily tasks, questioning whether each decision aligns with God's will. For instance, while contemplating my daily routine - from walking the dogs to visiting my favorite coffee shop - I find myself focusing more on personal responsibility rather than trusting in God's providence.

This struggle to balance planning with surrender reflects our deeper issue: a reluctance to fully relinquish control. We often fear that giving up control will lead to loss rather than gain, even though our ways have yet to provide lasting peace. As we learn to trust in God's perfect wisdom, we start to see that His ways surpass our own, as promised in Isaiah 55:9: "As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts."

Understanding God's will involves embracing the commandments He has given us. The Ten Commandments and the teachings of Jesus are not outdated but timeless principles for living a life that honors God. Jesus reiterated the importance of loving God and our neighbor, linking these commands to the fulfillment of the law and the prophets (Matthew 22:40). This continuity between the Old and New Testaments highlights that God's expectations remain consistent.

In Deuteronomy 6:5-9, we are instructed to "love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength" and to keep His commandments constantly before us. This practical application underscores the need for daily commitment and remembrance, recognizing that our human tendency is to forget and stray.

While the command to love our neighbor as ourselves is crucial, it flows naturally from our ability to love God completely. In a world where the concept of love is often distorted, true love is defined by God's standards rather than contemporary interpretations of tolerance.

The Holy Spirit plays a vital role in guiding us, but we must be open to His direction. If we resist His guidance, we are essentially choosing self-worship over true worship, violating the command to love God wholeheartedly.

To discern God's will for your life, immerse yourself in knowing Him. This relationship demands daily commitment, surrender, and familiarity with His Word. The Bible provides the foundation for understanding God's will and ensures that our actions align with His truth.

Ultimately, every aspect of our lives should reflect God's glory. If our actions do not point others toward Him or glorify Him, they fall short of His will. Let us strive to live in accordance with His truth and love, making our lives a testament to His divine plan.