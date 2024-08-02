Pope Francis' Prayer Intentions for August

Pope Francis has a special prayer intention for August: he is asking us to pray for political leaders.

"Today, politics doesn't have a very good reputation. We hear about corruption, scandals, and leaders being out of touch with the people," Pope Francis said in a video message released on July 30.

"But can we achieve universal brotherhood without good politics? No," he continued. "As Pope Paul VI said, politics is one of the highest forms of charity because it seeks the common good."

Pope Francis emphasized that he is talking about real politics, not the kind that is focused on personal gain or power. He means politics that listens to people, especially the poor, and serves their needs. This is not the type of politics that happens in grand buildings far away from the struggles of everyday life.

He explained that true politics cares about those who are unemployed and understands how hard it is for them. A politician should know how sad it is to face another Monday without work. When we look at politics in this way, it is much more noble than it often appears.

Pope Francis also asked us to appreciate the many politicians who truly serve with the intention of helping others, not seeking power. These politicians put all their efforts into working for the common good.

He ended with a prayer: "Let us pray that political leaders serve their people, work for the full development of everyone, take care of those who have lost their jobs, and give priority to the poorest."

Pope Francis' prayer video is shared by the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, which helps spread awareness of his monthly prayer intentions.