Rise Above Poverty is Empowering Children and Families Through Education and Compassion
FREE Catholic Classes
In a world where millions are trapped in the relentless cycle of poverty, the mission of Rise Above Poverty stands as a beacon of hope. This inspiring organization is dedicated to providing education and essential resources to children and families in need, empowering them to break free from the chains of poverty and build brighter futures.
Photo credit: Larm Rmah
Our Mission
At Rise Above Poverty, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive. Our mission is to offer access to quality education, nutritious food, and critical support services to those who need it most. By doing so, we aim to create a world where every child can reach their full potential, physically, academically, and spiritually.
The Power of Education
Education is the cornerstone of our efforts. We provide a free, world-class Catholic education to children, nurturing their minds and spirits. This holistic approach not only equips them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed but also instills in them the values of compassion, integrity, and faith.
Essential Support Services
Beyond education, Rise Above Poverty ensures that children and their families have access to nutritious food and essential support services. Proper nutrition is vital for children's development and learning, and our programs aim to provide healthy meals to support their growth and well-being.
Building Stronger Communities
Our work goes beyond individual children and families. By empowering those in need, we contribute to the creation of stronger, more resilient communities. When families are given the tools and resources to succeed, they can lift themselves out of poverty, creating a ripple effect that benefits entire neighborhoods and cities.
How You Can Help
We believe in the power of compassion to change the world. Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve. Here are a few ways you can get involved:
1. Donate: Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us provide essential resources and education to children and families in need. Your generosity can help us continue our mission and make a lasting impact.
2. Monthly Giving: Consider becoming a monthly donor. Regular contributions provide ongoing support to our programs, ensuring that we can reach even more children and families.
3. Spread the Word: Share our mission with your friends, family, and community. Raising awareness about the issues of poverty and the work we do can help us garner more support and resources.
At Rise Above Poverty, we are committed to creating a future where every child has the chance to succeed. Through education, nutrition, and support, we strive to break the cycle of poverty and build a world of hope and opportunity. Join us in our mission and be a beacon of hope for children and families in need. Together, we can rise above poverty and create a brighter future for all.
For more information or to make a donation, visit our website at RiseAbovePoverty.Org.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Rise Above Poverty is Empowering Children and Families Through Education and Compassion
-
Artists and Leaders Rally to Preserve the Traditional Latin Mass
-
Republicans Demand Answers Over Army Training Slide Labeling Pro-Life Groups as Terrorist Threats
-
New Evidence Supports Biblical Account of Moses Leading Israelites to the Promised Land
-
How to Defend Yourself Against Demonic Attacks
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, July 19, 2024
- St. Arsenius the Great: Saint of the Day for Friday, July 19, 2024
- A Prayer for Peace of Mind (by Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini): Prayer of the Day for Friday, July 19, 2024
- Daily Readings for Thursday, July 18, 2024
- St. Frederick: Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 18, 2024
- Act of Faith: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, July 18, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.