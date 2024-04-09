Urgent Call to Action: Help Keep the Flame of Faith Burning Bright

Beloved Members of Our Catholic Family,

Â

As we are leaving the holiest of seasons, our hearts are filled with reverence and gratitude for the boundless love of our Savior, Jesus Christ. In the spirit of His sacrifice and resurrection, I reach out to you with a plea that echoes the fervor of Easter morning. Catholic Online School stands as a beacon of light and hope, offering a free world-class Catholic education to an astounding 1.25 million students worldwide. However, in order to continue this sacred mission, we urgently need your support.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Highlights

4/9/2024 (53 minutes ago)

By Catholic Online (California Network)4/9/2024 (53 minutes ago) Published in Living Faith

Within the next two weeks, we must raise $25,000 to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of Catholic Online School. This critical funding will empower us to reach even more souls, to provide the transformative gift of education to those yearning to deepen their faith and knowledge of Christ. Each dollar contributed represents a spark of hope, igniting the flames of faith within the hearts of our students, many of whom come from marginalized communities or face financial hardship. Your generosity has the power to change lives, to inspire minds, and to strengthen the fabric of our global Catholic community.



Support Catholic Education Now! Help 1 million souls with one gift!



As we reflect on the profound significance of Christ's resurrection, let us embody His spirit of compassion and renewal by coming together to support Catholic Online School. Your donation, no matter the size, will make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals, ensuring that the light of faith continues to shine brightly in even the darkest of times. Together, let us rise to the occasion, answering the call to keep the flame of faith burning bright for generations to come.



Make your targeted donation now to serve 1.24 million Catholic student enrollments!



With heartfelt gratitude and unwavering faith,

Catholic Online School Team



Catholic Online School is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.