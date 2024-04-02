New Declaration on Human Dignity Coming Soon from the Vatican

The Vatican's doctrinal office is poised to make a significant announcement next week, unveiling a new declaration focusing on the timeless theme of human dignity. Anticipated to tackle a spectrum of contemporary moral quandaries, including gender ideology and surrogacy, the Holy See's latest document, entitled "Dignitas Infinita" ("Infinite Dignity") (On Human Dignity), will be introduced during a press conference in Rome on April 8, as announced by the Holy See Press Office.



The conference is set to feature presentations by Cardinal VĂ­ctor Manuel Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF); Monsignor Armando Matteo, secretary for the doctrinal section of the DDF; and Professor Paola Scarcella from Romeâ€ s Tor Vergata and LUMSA universities.

In a prelude to the unveiling, Cardinal Fernandez disclosed in an interview with the National Catholic Register that the document has undergone several revisions and is nearing completion for its anticipated release in early April.

The cardinal's remarks echo his earlier statements to the Spanish news agency EFE in January, where he hinted that the forthcoming text would not only address social issues but also critique moral dilemmas such as sex-change surgery, surrogacy, and gender ideology.

The upcoming declaration aligns with Pope Francis's recent vocal stance on these contentious issues. In January, the pontiff denounced surrogacy as "deplorable" during an address to the ambassadors accredited to the Holy See. Furthermore, in March, he condemned transgender ideology as "the ugliest danger" of modern times, emphasizing its role in erasing the distinctions between men and women.

Cardinal Fernandez's tenure at the helm of the DDF since last September has been marked by controversies, notably surrounding the December document Fiducia Supplicans, which permitted the "spontaneous" blessing of same-sex couples and individuals in "irregular" unions. In response to criticisms, Fernandez reassured skeptics in his interview with EFE that the forthcoming declaration would assuage concerns raised by stakeholders.

Despite backlash against Fiducia Supplicans, Pope Francis has staunchly defended the directive on multiple occasions, asserting in February that critics of blessings for homosexuals are hypocritical if they do not extend their objections to blessings for other sinners.

Opposition to Fiducia Supplicans has been particularly vocal from the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) and other Christian leaders engaged in ecumenical dialogues with the Catholic Church.

As the Vatican prepares to present its latest doctrinal statement, the global Catholic community awaits the insights and directives encapsulated within "Dignitas Infinita," poised to contribute to ongoing discourse on human dignity and contemporary moral challenges.