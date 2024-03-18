Embrace Mary's Love: Help Share the Light of Christ with Families

Dear Friends in Faith,



In the spirit of Mary's profound love for her son, Jesus Christ, we at Catholic Online School are propelled by a mission to envelop the world in His teachings through accessible, compassionate education. With more than 1.24 million students enrolled globally, our commitment mirrors Mary's unwavering devotion--offering a beacon of knowledge and faith to families everywhere, free of charge. This labor of love, inspired by the Holy Mother's example, seeks to ensure that the transformative power of Catholic education knows no bounds, touching the hearts and minds of those eager to grow in love and understanding of Christ.

As we continue to spread this light, we humbly reach out to you, our community, to partake in this sacred endeavor. Your support of Catholic Online School enables us to extend our reach further, bringing the teachings of Jesus and the warmth of Mary's love into more homes around the world. In this moment of grace, your generosity becomes a testament to the power of faith and the strength of communal support. Let us join hands in fostering an environment where every soul has the opportunity to flourish under the guidance of the Catholic Church, honoring Mary's love by empowering the next generation with the gift of education.

Give Generously this Lenten Season to Keep Catholic Education FREE

With deepest gratitude this Lenten season,

Catholic Online School

