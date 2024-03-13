Your Love in Action: Make This Lent a Time of Transformation

In the heart of a small, bustling village, where life's simple pleasures are cherished, lives Evangeline, a young girl with an insatiable thirst for knowledge and an open heart to our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Her discovery of Catholic Online School opened not just the windows to her mind but also the doors to her soul, embarking her on a spiritual journey enriched by the teachings of the Catholic faith. As she delved into lessons of hope, forgiveness, and the miracles of Jesus, Evangeline encountered the profound teachings of Lent: prayer, fasting, and almsgiving, with a special emphasis on the latter, as echoed in the sacred words Jesus said, "It is more blessed to give than to receive." (Acts 20:35)



Evangeline's days were transformed; she became a vessel of learning, absorbing the words of Scripture that extolled the virtues of almsgiving above all. "Prayer with fasting is good. Almsgiving with righteousness is better than wealth with wickedness. It is better to give alms than to store up gold, for almsgiving saves from death, and purges all sin. Those who give alms will enjoy a full life." (Tob 12:8-9) These words resonated within her, igniting a desire to live out these teachings. Her faith journey became a testament to the power of giving, inspiring her to share her newfound wisdom with her community. Through her actions and words, she became a beacon of hope and a living example of righteousness, illustrating the transformative impact of almsgiving on both the giver and the receiver.

Evangeline's story is a poignant reminder of the neglected virtue of almsgiving, especially during the season of Lent. Her experience underscores the message that while prayer and fasting are pillars of faith, the act of giving, of extending love and support to those in need, holds a special place in the eyes of our Lord. This message, deeply rooted in Scripture, highlights the significance of almsgiving in achieving a full and righteous life, one that is pleasing to God and beneficial to humanity.

As we share Evangeline's journey, let it serve as an invitation to rediscover the essence of Lent through almsgiving, complemented by prayer and fasting. This Lenten season, let us embrace the opportunity to support missions like Catholic Online School, which seeks to enlighten and educate souls across the globe. Your generosity not only furthers this noble cause but also embodies the spirit of almsgiving, offering a lifeline to those in spiritual need. Together, we can continue to transform lives, spread hope, and nurture the faith of countless individuals like Evangeline. Let us heed the call to almsgiving, allowing it to lead us toward a life of righteousness and fullness, as promised in the sacred scriptures.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Catholic Online School

