Standing Together in the Face of Censorship: A Call to Protect Religious Expression and Free Speech

The de-platforming of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, Catholic Online and our associated projects by its service provider marks a chilling moment not just for the community directly involved, but for the broader discourse surrounding freedom of speech and religious expression. This decision, justified by the provider on the grounds of the content being classified as "hate speech," strikes at the very heart of what it means to live in a society that values diversity of thought, belief, and expression.



Photo credit: GDJ Highlights

2/13/2024 (51 minutes ago)

By Catholic Online (California Network)2/13/2024 (51 minutes ago) Published in Living Faith Keywords: Censorship, Catholic, attack

List of Projects:

Your Catholic Voice Foundation

Catholic Online Shopping

Catholic Online Learning Resources

Catholic Online Virtual Prayer Candles

Montana Ranch and Cattle Company

Catholic Online has long been a beacon for those of the Roman Catholic faith and others interested in its teachings, offering resources, guidance, and a sense of community in the digital age. The projects under its umbrella have aimed to enlighten, educate, and foster a deeper understanding of faith, touching the lives of millions around the globe. To see such efforts suddenly labeled as hate speech is not only disheartening but deeply troubling.

Donate Now



This action raises profound questions about the criteria used to define hate speech and the implications for religious organizations and individuals striving to share their beliefs. The term "hate speech," inherently subjective, requires careful consideration and balance, especially when applied to religious content. The risk of silencing voices that seek to share centuries-old teachings and perspectives on life, morality, and spirituality under this label cannot be overstated.



The emotional toll on the Catholic Online community and its contributors is immense. Imagine dedicating your life to sharing teachings you believe to be of ultimate importance, only to be told that your voice is not only unwelcome but equated with hatred. This is a painful reminder of the fragility of digital platforms as spaces for free expression and the power wielded by those who control access to these platforms.



Moreover, this situation opens up a larger conversation about the role of service providers in moderating content and the fine line between preventing harm and censoring legitimate religious or ideological expression. Where should the line be drawn? And who gets to decide? The implications of this decision extend far beyond Catholic Online, affecting every individual and group that relies on digital platforms to share their voice.



Your support is now necessary more than ever to restore these Catholic services to millions around the world. We are committed to overcoming this challenge and appreciate your unwavering support.



Donate Now



So this is clear, our data was not compromised. We are hard at work restoring all our websites. We should be back up online in about 2 weeks. Thank you for your understanding, support, and patience.



Donate Now