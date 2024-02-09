Urgent: Catholic Online School Attacked!

Today, I must share extremely concerning news regarding Your Catholic Voice Foundation and our projects, including Catholic Online School, which suffered catastrophic sudden 'de-platforming' (de-platforming a website means a hosting service or social media platform removes or bans the site, preventing access or distribution).



We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help.



Your Catholic Voice Foundation, Catholic Online Learning Resources, Catholic Online Prayer Candles, Catholic Online Shopping, and Montana Ranch and Cattle Company, were unexpectedly removed from their platforms.

These projects of Your Catholic Voice Foundation gave 100% of their profits to Catholic Online School. Those funds sustained our mission to provide a Free world-class Catholic Education for anyone, anywhere.



This also stopped our ability to distribute Bibles, Rosaries, Prayer Requests, Prayer Candles, and Free Educational Resources to students, parishes, and schools world-wide.



Urgent Call to Action: Your support is now necessary more than ever to restore these Catholic services to millions around the world.