 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Urgent: Catholic Online School Attacked!

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Today, I must share extremely concerning news regarding Your Catholic Voice Foundation and our projects, including Catholic Online School, which suffered catastrophic sudden 'de-platforming' (de-platforming a website means a hosting service or social media platform removes or bans the site, preventing access or distribution).

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Highlights

By Catholic Online (California Network)
2/9/2024 (38 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Catholic Online School, YCVF, de-platformed, censorship, urgent, emergency

Your Catholic Voice Foundation, Catholic Online Learning Resources, Catholic Online Prayer Candles, Catholic Online Shopping, and Montana Ranch and Cattle Company, were unexpectedly removed from their platforms.

DONATE NOW

These projects of Your Catholic Voice Foundation gave 100% of their profits to Catholic Online School. Those funds sustained our mission to provide a Free world-class Catholic Education for anyone, anywhere.
 
This also stopped our ability to distribute Bibles, Rosaries, Prayer Requests, Prayer Candles, and Free Educational Resources to students, parishes, and schools world-wide.
 
Urgent Call to Action: Your support is now necessary more than ever to restore these Catholic services to millions around the world.

DONATE NOW


Catholic Online School has a monumental impact; we teach over 1.2 million students across 193 countries, with more than 7,000 video-based classes. This de-platforming threatens to silence our voice and deprive your children of a faithful Catholic education.
 
Catholic Online School is powerfully countering the decline in Catholic Education. From 13,000 Catholic schools in the 1960s to under 6,000 today, the trend is alarming. Our efforts to counter this decline are now at risk.
 
Urgent Call to Action: This is a critical moment for us. Your support is more crucial than ever. We are rallying Catholics to stand together against this attempt to silence us and you. Through advocacy, donations, and spreading the word, your contribution is vital.

DONATE NOW

Let's unite to ensure the continuation of Catholic Online School and the faithful Catholic education we provide to millions. We are committed to overcoming this challenge and appreciate your unwavering support.

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday

Image of St. Valentine

St. Valentine

Image of Confirmation w/ Certificate

Confirmation w/ Certificate

Image of Lent It Works If You Work It

Lent It Works If You Work It

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Prayer of the Day logo
Saint of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Urgent: Catholic Online School Attacked!

Daily Catholic

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.