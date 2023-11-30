Take this 24-Day Journey to Meet Jesus with Us! - Here's How...

Give yourself a free gift this Christmas! Beginning December 1st, join us in reading one chapter daily from the Gospel of St. Luke, of which there are twenty-four chapters. By Christmas Eve you will have read the entire account of Our Lord's life and awaken on Christmas day knowing WHO and WHY we celebrate God becoming man in Christ Jesus, the central mystery of our Catholic Faith.



As the Advent season unfolds, we invite you to join us in a transformative practice: reading one chapter daily from the Gospel of St. Luke. With twenty-four chapters leading up to Christmas Eve, you will traverse the profound narrative of Our Lord's life.

Imagine waking up on Christmas Day with a heart full of understanding, knowing intimately WHO we celebrate and WHY. This journey through the Gospel is not just a reading exercise; it's an opportunity to delve deep into the central mystery of our Catholic Faith - God becoming man in Christ Jesus.

Deepen Your Faith: Each chapter brings you closer to the heart of Jesus, allowing you to experience His life and teachings more intimately. Prepare Your Heart for Christmas: This practice is a perfect spiritual preparation for the celebration of Christ's birth, aligning your heart and mind with the true meaning of the season.

