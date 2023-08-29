Opus Dei: Embracing Change and Unity in the Catholic Church

Monsignor Fernando Ocariz, the esteemed prelate of Opus Dei, recently shared his perspective on the evolving landscape of the institution he has led since January 2017. In an interview with El Pais Semanal, a supplement to the Spanish newspaper, he emphasized Opus Dei's commitment to embracing change and unity within the Catholic Church. The interview, titled "Opus Dei at the Crossroads," offers valuable insights into the institution's mission and its response to recent reforms.



When asked about the reforms ordered by Pope Francis for Opus Dei and whether they signal a dissolution of the institution's uniqueness, Monsignor Ocariz respectfully disagreed. He highlighted that Opus Dei's distinctiveness is rooted in its charism or spiritual essence, rather than merely its legal framework. The core of Opus Dei revolves around the universal call to holiness through daily work and the ordinary aspects of life. The prelate emphasized that Opus Dei does not seek to be an exception in the Church but instead aspires to contribute to the evangelization of areas in need of Christian inspiration.

Opus Dei, which means "the work of God" in Latin, is recognized for its emphasis on sanctification through daily work. It consists of priests, celibate laymen (numeraries and associates), and married members (supernumeraries). Founded by St. Josemaria Escriva in 1928 and established as a personal prelature by St. John Paul II in 1982, Opus Dei has been the focus of significant reforms under Pope Francis since March 2022.

Monsignor Ocariz commented on these reforms, including the most recent one that equates personal prelatures with public clerical associations. He noted that Opus Dei embraces change guided by its mission, emphasizing its commitment to holiness through diverse avenues of service.

Addressing criticism and misconceptions about Opus Dei, Monsignor Ocariz acknowledged that perceptions vary. He underscored the positive impact of Opus Dei's social and educational efforts, especially when people interact with its members individually. While recognizing that criticism exists, he highlighted the importance of constructive critique that stems from a genuine understanding of Opus Dei's reality.

Monsignor Ocariz addressed the tendency to attribute personal actions of Opus Dei members to the institution itself, emphasizing that individuals are responsible for their actions, successes, and mistakes. He expressed a desire for broader recognition of the diversity within Opus Dei and urged for greater understanding that Opus Dei members are free and responsible individuals.

Regarding the perceived conflict between conservatives and progressives in the Catholic Church, Monsignor Ocariz shared the perspective that unity, collaboration, and service should prevail. He stressed that collaboration and mutual understanding are vital within the Church's diverse community, promoting a spirit of improvement and growth.

Monsignor Ocariz also addressed the historical tension between Jesuits and Opus Dei. He expressed gratitude for his education and formation within the Society of Jesus and emphasized unity and respect among Catholic institutions.

As Opus Dei navigates these changes and reforms, Monsignor Ocariz requested prayers for the successful adaptation and updating of the institution's statutes. Opus Dei's recent world congress in Rome brought together members to discuss and engage with these modifications, reflecting the institution's commitment to growth and alignment with the Church's mission.

In a time of evolution and adaptation, Opus Dei remains steadfast in its dedication to holiness through daily work and ordinary life. The prelate's insights shed light on Opus Dei's aspirations for unity, diversity, and service within the broader Catholic community.