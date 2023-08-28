Biden Strikes Against Life with Pro- Abortion Issue

Joe Biden's reelection campaign has unveiled a new pro-abortion advertisement that is being criticized by pro-life organizations for its extremity.



We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Photo credit: Rene DeAnda Highlights

8/28/2023 (37 minutes ago)

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)8/28/2023 (37 minutes ago) Published in Living Faith Keywords: Biden, abortion, commercial, advertisement, pro-life

Titled "These Guys," the ad made its debut last Friday and is set to air for a duration of two weeks across seven pivotal states. These states include six that President Biden narrowly secured in the 2020 election â€" Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin â€" as well as North Carolina, which former President Donald Trump narrowly won.

The ad features statements made by Republican presidential candidates concerning abortion, suggesting that these candidates should not be involved in such decisions.

The ad features a quote from former President Trump, where he claims to have "gotten rid of Roe v. Wade." It also highlights Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week abortion ban and his stance on a "culture of life." Additionally, Senator Tim Scott's comments on supporting conservative pro-life legislation and Trump's remarks in 2016 advocating "some form of punishment" for women who have abortions are included. Moreover, the advertisement references the Biden administration's efforts to solidify Roe v. Wade as federal law, a move that would prevent states from protecting children.

This dangerous ad has faced swift backlash from pro-life organizations, labeling President Biden's stance on abortion as extreme. Laura Echevarria, a spokesperson for National Right to Life, referred to the President as "the most pro-abortion president in the history of our nation." She pointed out that President Biden's policies are underpinned by an all-encompassing approach to promote and protect unrestricted abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the ad for not advocating any limits on abortion, including late-term procedures. She accused President Biden of veering towards extremism and noted the absence of advocacy for any form of protection for babies born alive in failed abortions.

President Biden's administration has consistently supported measures aimed at expanding abortion access within the United States. The President has signed executive orders directing federal agencies to consider ways to broaden abortion access, led initiatives to provide abortion access for veterans and their families, and supported funding for overseas abortion organizations. He has also collaborated with state leaders to promote abortion expansion and endorsed legislation to counter pro-life laws established at the state level.Titled "These Guys," the ad made its debut last Friday and is set to air for a duration of two weeks across seven pivotal states. These states include six that President Biden narrowly secured in the 2020 election â€" Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin â€" as well as North Carolina, which former President Donald Trump narrowly won.

The ad features statements made by Republican presidential candidates concerning abortion, suggesting that these candidates should not be involved in such decisions.

The ad features a quote from former President Trump, where he claims to have "gotten rid of Roe v. Wade." It also highlights Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week abortion ban and his stance on a "culture of life." Additionally, Senator Tim Scott's comments on supporting conservative pro-life legislation and Trump's remarks in 2016 advocating "some form of punishment" for women who have abortions are included. Moreover, the advertisement references the Biden administration's efforts to solidify Roe v. Wade as federal law, a move that would prevent states from protecting children.

This dangerous ad has faced swift backlash from pro-life organizations, labeling President Biden's stance on abortion as extreme. Laura Echevarria, a spokesperson for National Right to Life, referred to the President as "the most pro-abortion president in the history of our nation." She pointed out that President Biden's policies are underpinned by an all-encompassing approach to promote and protect unrestricted abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the ad for not advocating any limits on abortion, including late-term procedures. She accused President Biden of veering towards extremism and noted the absence of advocacy for any form of protection for babies born alive in failed abortions.

President Biden's administration has consistently supported measures aimed at expanding abortion access within the United States. The President has signed executive orders directing federal agencies to consider ways to broaden abortion access, led initiatives to provide abortion access for veterans and their families, and supported funding for overseas abortion organizations. He has also collaborated with state leaders to promote abortion expansion and endorsed legislation to counter pro-life laws established at the state level.