 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Biden Strikes Against Life with Pro- Abortion Issue

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Joe Biden's reelection campaign has unveiled a new pro-abortion advertisement that is being criticized by pro-life organizations for its extremity.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Photo credit: Rene DeAnda

Photo credit: Rene DeAnda

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
8/28/2023 (37 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Biden, abortion, commercial, advertisement, pro-life

Titled "These Guys," the ad made its debut last Friday and is set to air for a duration of two weeks across seven pivotal states. These states include six that President Biden narrowly secured in the 2020 election â€" Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin â€" as well as North Carolina, which former President Donald Trump narrowly won.

The ad features statements made by Republican presidential candidates concerning abortion, suggesting that these candidates should not be involved in such decisions.

The ad features a quote from former President Trump, where he claims to have "gotten rid of Roe v. Wade." It also highlights Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week abortion ban and his stance on a "culture of life." Additionally, Senator Tim Scott's comments on supporting conservative pro-life legislation and Trump's remarks in 2016 advocating "some form of punishment" for women who have abortions are included. Moreover, the advertisement references the Biden administration's efforts to solidify Roe v. Wade as federal law, a move that would prevent states from protecting children. 

This dangerous ad has faced swift backlash from pro-life organizations, labeling President Biden's stance on abortion as extreme. Laura Echevarria, a spokesperson for National Right to Life, referred to the President as "the most pro-abortion president in the history of our nation." She pointed out that President Biden's policies are underpinned by an all-encompassing approach to promote and protect unrestricted abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the ad for not advocating any limits on abortion, including late-term procedures. She accused President Biden of veering towards extremism and noted the absence of advocacy for any form of protection for babies born alive in failed abortions.

President Biden's administration has consistently supported measures aimed at expanding abortion access within the United States. The President has signed executive orders directing federal agencies to consider ways to broaden abortion access, led initiatives to provide abortion access for veterans and their families, and supported funding for overseas abortion organizations. He has also collaborated with state leaders to promote abortion expansion and endorsed legislation to counter pro-life laws established at the state level.Titled "These Guys," the ad made its debut last Friday and is set to air for a duration of two weeks across seven pivotal states. These states include six that President Biden narrowly secured in the 2020 election â€" Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin â€" as well as North Carolina, which former President Donald Trump narrowly won.

Is everything the Pope says infallible? on Speakin' with the Deacons

Is everything the Pope says infallible? on Speakin' with the Deacons

The ad features statements made by Republican presidential candidates concerning abortion, suggesting that these candidates should not be involved in such decisions.

The ad features a quote from former President Trump, where he claims to have "gotten rid of Roe v. Wade." It also highlights Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week abortion ban and his stance on a "culture of life." Additionally, Senator Tim Scott's comments on supporting conservative pro-life legislation and Trump's remarks in 2016 advocating "some form of punishment" for women who have abortions are included. Moreover, the advertisement references the Biden administration's efforts to solidify Roe v. Wade as federal law, a move that would prevent states from protecting children. 

This dangerous ad has faced swift backlash from pro-life organizations, labeling President Biden's stance on abortion as extreme. Laura Echevarria, a spokesperson for National Right to Life, referred to the President as "the most pro-abortion president in the history of our nation." She pointed out that President Biden's policies are underpinned by an all-encompassing approach to promote and protect unrestricted abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the ad for not advocating any limits on abortion, including late-term procedures. She accused President Biden of veering towards extremism and noted the absence of advocacy for any form of protection for babies born alive in failed abortions.

President Biden's administration has consistently supported measures aimed at expanding abortion access within the United States. The President has signed executive orders directing federal agencies to consider ways to broaden abortion access, led initiatives to provide abortion access for veterans and their families, and supported funding for overseas abortion organizations. He has also collaborated with state leaders to promote abortion expansion and endorsed legislation to counter pro-life laws established at the state level.

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis Announces Historic Visit to Mongolia

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!