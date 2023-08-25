Pope Francis Discusses the Healing Power of Eucharist with the Sister Disciples of Jesus

Pope Francis highlighted the profound healing presence of Jesus in the Eucharist during a meeting with a pilgrimage group led by the Sister Disciples of Jesus in the Eucharist at the Vatican on Friday. The pontiff underscored the transformative potential of Eucharistic adoration and reparation, stating that it has the capacity to fill the voids and wounds caused by sin, both on an individual and societal level.



8/25/2023 (1 hour ago)

8/25/2023

While acknowledging that the world might perceive it as "absurd" to address societal challenges through prayer and adoration, Pope Francis emphasized the effectiveness of this approach. He shared that the inspiring narrative behind the establishment of the Sister Disciples of Jesus in the Eucharist testifies to the potency of such faith-based action.

Originating in one of the poorest dioceses in southern Italy, the congregation was founded by Servant of God Bishop Raffaello Delle Nocche in the aftermath of World War I and the devastating Spanish flu pandemic. Its mission was to serve as "poor servants of a poor people," placing the Eucharist at the heart of their endeavors.

"At the center of their lives was the Eucharist, 'a sacrament of love, a sign of unity, a bond of charity,' as the Second Vatican Council teaches us," Pope Francis affirmed.

The pontiff illuminated the profound implications of love, unity, and charity embedded in this approach. He explained that these values are embodied through adoration, service, and reparation â€" actions that fill wounds and voids with tenderness, addressing the consequences of sin in individuals and society. The act of kneeling before Jesus in the Consecrated Host is a transformative practice that symbolizes this process.

Pope Francis referenced Bishop Nocche's counsel to the sisters, advocating for a continuous posture of prayer before the Eucharist. This practice, even in moments of spiritual dryness, embodies the concept of "Magister adest," signifying the ever-presence of the Master, Jesus.

Despite the seeming impracticality of this faith-based strategy in the face of daunting challenges and limited resources, Pope Francis affirmed that faith and self-offering have consistently proven effective. The devoted prayers of these women generated a profound force that propelled them to undertake remarkable material, cultural, and spiritual initiatives, surpassing expectations.

"They unleashed a different 'war' â€" that against poverty and injustice, and they spread a different 'epidemic' â€" that of love," Pope Francis exclaimed.

Presently, the Sister Disciples of Jesus in the Eucharist comprise around 400 professed sisters, along with postulants residing in formation houses across Brazil, the Philippines, Rwanda, and Italy. The congregation continues to hold a strong presence in southern Italy with 38 communities.

Addressing the congregation, Pope Francis acknowledged their legacy and global reach. He encouraged them to draw inspiration from their practice of pausing before Jesus in the Eucharist, fostering a perspective of love and compassion when looking at fellow human beings.

Concluding his address, Pope Francis reiterated the profound significance of the Eucharist, not only as a sacrament but as a powerful source of healing, unity, and transformation for individuals and society alike.