A Haven of Faith and Tradition Just Beyond the City of Angels

Nestled just beyond the bustling expanse of Los Angeles, lies a sanctuary that resonates with celestial devotion. St. Michael's Abbey, located in Orange County, emerged onto the spiritual landscape in 2021 as one of the world's newest abbeys. With an unwavering commitment to tradition and a profound connection to the divine, this abbey has become a haven for those seeking a harmonious balance between urban life and contemplative solitude.



In a conversation with EWTN Correspondent Colm Flynn, Father Ambrose Criste, a priest at St. Michael's Abbey, explained the abbey's unique positioning. "Itâ€ s sort of the perfect distance between the busyness of the city, where we need to be doing our apostolic work, and the quiet of the desert, where we need to find Jesus in contemplation," he shared. This delicate equilibrium allows the abbey's residents to fulfill their mission while also nurturing their spiritual communion.

The Very Rev. Chrysostom Baer, the prior of St. Michaelâ€ s Abbey, evocatively described the atmosphere as "heaven on earth." He emphasized the abbey's embodiment of Catholic truths and the profound significance of its liturgical ceremonies. St. Michael's Abbey, Baer emphasized, is not merely a physical dwelling, but a spiritual forge where one refines their virtues, overcomes vices, and guides others on the path to heavenly salvation.

In an era marked by a decline in religious vocations across the globe, St. Michael's Abbey defies the odds with 42 men devoted to priesthood studies and a substantial waiting list for aspiring entrants. The abbey's proactive approach has extended its reach, culminating in the establishment of a new priory in Springfield, Illinois, where seven California Norbertine priests now reside.

Father Criste posited that the allure of the community stems from its unwavering dedication to preserving the order's traditions. "We say our prayers; we wear our religious habit; we live according to the charism of our order and the traditions of our order, and weâ€ ve never really given any of that up," he asserted. The authenticity and unbroken continuity with the past make St. Michael's Abbey a magnetic force for young individuals drawn to a life steeped in reverence.

The abbey's guiding principles are firmly rooted in the canons of the Norbertine order, which was established by St. Norbert in France in 1121. The lineage of this order extends back centuries, and St. Michael's Abbey remains an embodiment of its values. The order's origin story is tied to the Abbey of Csorna in Hungary, where a small group of priests made a daring decision to leave the country in 1950 under the Communist regime's threat. Their courage ensured the survival of the order as they sought refuge elsewhere.

At present, St. Michael's Abbey is home to 70 residents, equally divided between priests and seminarians. Father Criste attributed the abbey's draw to its embodiment of "authentic, full-bodied traditional Catholicism," which he believes resonates deeply with the desires of contemporary youth. This return to unadulterated faith addresses a longing within young hearts and fulfills a need in a world that often feels adrift.

Prior Baer's aspirations for the abbey are deeply rooted in its spiritual impact. Foremost, he hopes that St. Michael's Abbey will serve as a guiding light, illuminating souls and kindling hope in a world that sometimes dismisses its need for the divine. "Weâ€ re trying to fill that gap in the human heart with the truth of Christ and the love of the Holy Spirit," he expressed.

The segment featuring St. Michael's Abbey on "EWTN News In Depth" captures the essence of a community dedicated to preserving tradition, fostering spiritual growth, and guiding souls toward a deeper connection with the divine. In a rapidly changing world, St. Michael's Abbey stands as a steadfast testament to the enduring power of faith and the yearning for eternal truths.