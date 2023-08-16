We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone Warns Attacks on Catholics are 'Celebrated' in the Culture
FREE Catholic Classes
In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco has issued a stark warning about the challenges facing Catholics in today's society. The 67-year-old prelate drew attention to the growing explicit attacks on the Catholic faith, both within and outside the Church, which he believes are being "championed and celebrated in the culture."
Highlights
8/16/2023 (Now)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Catholic, faith, anti-catholic, attacks, celebrated, culture, Archbishop Cordileone
Archbishop Cordileone pointed out the widening divide between Catholic teachings and the prevailing secular culture. He expressed concern about the struggle Catholics face in maintaining their faith amidst a world that has become increasingly secularized, not merely devoid of religious influence but actively hostile to certain foundational values held by the Catholic Church.
He emphasized the need for Catholics to grapple with this tension: "In our own Catholic Church, we're in a struggle about living our faith in a world that's become very secularized -- but secularized not in the sense of apart from religion, but with a value system that's hostile to some basic values that we have. How do we live our faith with integrity?"
The archbishop recognized the current polarization within society but urged Catholics not to be discouraged. He highlighted the rich intellectual tradition within Catholicism, one that provides ample resources to understand the human person's role as created in God's image. Despite this, Archbishop Cordileone observed a disparity between those who identify as Catholic and those who genuinely comprehend and practice their faith. He lamented, "We have a high percentage of Catholics on paper, but we haven't done a very good job of forming our people well in the faith and helping them understand the faith and love it and live it out."
He attributed this lack of understanding to poor formation within the Church, resulting in Catholics who may not fully grasp the teachings and wisdom that underpin their faith. Consequently, many Catholics live lives that are more influenced by the secular society they inhabit than by their Catholic faith. This phenomenon, according to Archbishop Cordileone, has weakened the Church's social influence and its potential to contribute positively to the common good.
Furthermore, Archbishop Cordileone tackled the issue of anti-Catholic attacks in society head-on. He acknowledged that such attacks have become more explicit and prevalent, both in terms of property desecration and insulting rhetoric. Reflecting on his own experiences growing up, he noted that this level of hostility was unheard of in the past. He stated, "We have to realize that we're being explicitly attacked. When I was young, that didn't happen. I mean, our properties are being attacked, our sacred symbols are being desecrated. We're being explicitly insulted, and that's been championed and celebrated in the culture. So this is a new reality that we're still trying to adjust to."
While acknowledging the need to stand up for one's faith, Archbishop Cordileone cautioned against adopting an overly confrontational approach. He suggested that instead of making bold public statements on all cultural issues, Catholics should strategically choose where to take a strong stand. He warned that excessive bombast might erode the Church's credibility and even yield unintended consequences.
The archbishop urged Catholics to engage in the political process as a means to effect positive change in society. He encouraged them to actively participate in local politics, such as running for office or serving on city councils and school boards. According to him, this engagement is crucial for reshaping the cultural landscape and safeguarding the values that Catholics hold dear.
Archbishop Cordileone stressed that raising strong Catholic families is a key strategy in countering the cultural assault on faith. He encouraged parents to ensure that their children are well-formed intellectually, grounded in Catholic teachings, and equipped to contribute to their communities and even the political sphere. He envisions these well-prepared individuals as the driving force behind positive cultural change.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, Aug 15th, 2023
-
Prayer for the Assumption of Mary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, Aug 15
-
St. Alipius
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Bible
-
Popular Prayers
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone Warns Attacks on Catholics are 'Celebrated' in the Culture
-
The Assumption or Dormition of Mary Reveals the Meaning of the Christian Life
-
Pope Francis Condemns Inaction Over Mediterranean Migrant Deaths
-
Cincinnati Archbishop Urges Catholics to Reject Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment
-
San Antonio Archdiocese Removes Two Priests from Ministry Amid Allegations
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- St. Stephen the Great: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Glory to God: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- St. Alipius: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Prayer to Our Lady, Assumed into Heaven: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.