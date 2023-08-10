Pope Francis Appoints Bishop Rui Manuel Sousa Valerio as Patriarch of Lisbon

In a significant ecclesiastical announcement, Pope Francis has named Bishop Rui Manuel Sousa Valerio as the new patriarch of Lisbon. This appointment follows closely on the heels of the conclusion of World Youth Day, a momentous event held in the capital city of Portugal. The pope's decision also comes hand in hand with the acceptance of the resignation of Cardinal-Patriarch Manuel Clemente, a venerable figure who has helmed the patriarchate since May 2013, and who recently marked his 75th birthday.



Bishop Valerio, an esteemed member of the Missionaries of the Company of Mary for over three decades, assumes this pivotal role after serving as the bishop of the Military Ordinariate of Portugal since late 2018. His deep-rooted commitment to the Church and extensive experience make him a prominent choice for this venerable position.

Born in Ourem, within the Diocese of Leira-FĂˇtima, the 58-year-old bishop's journey has been marked by a quest for knowledge and spiritual growth. He pursued his priestly studies at two renowned universities in Rome, namely the Pontifical Lateran and the Pontifical Gregorian. Further enriching his intellectual pursuits, he also completed linguistic studies at a third Roman university and undertook a course in spirituality at the prestigious Centre International Montfortain in Louvain, Belgium.

The timing of Pope Francis' decision holds particular significance. The appointment follows in the wake of the vibrant celebrations of World Youth Day, held from August 1 to August 6, under the auspices of the Patriarchate of Lisbon. The event drew hundreds of thousands of young Catholics, with Pope Francis himself participating actively by visiting both the Portuguese capital and the revered site of FĂˇtima from August 2 to August 6.

The inaugural Mass of World Youth Day, conducted on August 1, was a grand affair presided over by Cardinal-Patriarch Clemente. The strategic planning of this international phenomenon was overseen by Lisbon Auxiliary Bishop Americo Aguiar, a figure of great importance in the Church. Significantly, Bishop Aguiar is slated to be elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis on September 30, further underlining his crucial role in the hierarchy.

Bishop Aguiar had previously been considered a potential candidate for the patriarchate's leadership, making the selection of Bishop Valerio a subject of interest and intrigue. The choice, therefore, reflects Pope Francis' deep insight and strategic thinking.

The Patriarchate of Lisbon, boasting a rich history dating back to the fourth century, remains a cornerstone of Catholicism in the region. As of 2020, it catered to the spiritual needs of nearly 1.5 million Catholics, encompassing an astonishing 89% of the local population. This impressive reach underscores the patriarchate's enduring significance and its role as a spiritual anchor for countless faithful.

The patriarchate's influence is further magnified by the presence of a second auxiliary, Bishop Joaquim Augusto da Silva Mendes, a distinguished member of the Salesians of Don Bosco.

In a time of transition and continuity, Bishop Rui Manuel Sousa Valerio's appointment as patriarch of Lisbon signals both a promising future and a respectful nod to the patriarchate's storied past. As he takes on this solemn responsibility, his experience, dedication, and commitment to fostering spiritual growth will undoubtedly guide the faithful in the patriarchate's continued journey.