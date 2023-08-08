New Miracle Reported at Fatima as a Pilgrim Regains Her Sight

A heartwarming and astonishing incident unfolded during the recent World Youth Day (WYD) in Fatima, Portugal, as a 16-year-old Spanish pilgrim, Jimena, reported a miraculous restoration of her eyesight after partaking in the Eucharist. Jimena, hailing from Madrid, shared her awe-inspiring experience, leaving the WYD attendees and observers profoundly moved and filled with hope.



Photo credit: Levi Meir Clancy Highlights

8/8/2023 (24 minutes ago)

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)8/8/2023 (24 minutes ago) Published in Living Faith Keywords: Fatima, miracle, sight, vision

The WYD event brought together over a million young people in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, and among them was Jimena, who journeyed with a group affiliated with Opus Dei. In the days leading up to her extraordinary encounter, friends and family organized a novena dedicated to Our Lady of the Snows, coinciding with the feast day on August 5. Remarkably, it was on this very day that Jimena's vision was restored.

Jimena had been grappling with severe visual impairment due to myopia for the past two and a half years, enduring a staggering 95% loss of vision. On the auspicious morning of August 5, as Pope Francis led the rosary at the FĂˇtima shrine, Jimena experienced what she described as an extraordinary "gift" bestowed upon her by the Virgin Mary.

In a candid interview with Spanish radio station COPE, Jimena recounted the remarkable sequence of events. On that fateful morning, she awakened to the same blurry world she had navigated for years. Attending Mass with her friends, Jimena tearfully embraced her last day of the novena, fervently praying for a miraculous recovery. Little did she know, her prayer would be answered beyond her wildest dreams.

"I opened my eyes, and I could see perfectly," Jimena exclaimed, her voice resonating with astonishment. She expressed deep gratitude for this unexpected miracle, sharing that her newfound sight allowed her to behold the altar, the tabernacle, and even her friends with stunning clarity. Notably, she could read the novena prayer she had been reciting, demonstrating her regained ability to read with ease.

Radiating immense joy, Jimena extended heartfelt appreciation to those who joined her in prayer. She acknowledged this experience as a profound test of faith, one that forever solidified her connection with the Virgin Mary and her unwavering belief.

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella, the archbishop of Barcelona and president of the Spanish Bishops' Conference, affirmed the miraculous nature of Jimena's recovery. Speaking to ACI Prensa, he characterized it as "a grace from God." He recounted a video call with Jimena, where she recounted her experience in a remarkably composed manner. The cardinal shared that Jimena had been visually impaired for a considerable period and had even learned Braille to cope. Yet, her faith and fervent prayers were instrumental in her sudden transformation.

Omella emphasized that the young woman had been engaging in nine days of intense prayer seeking the intercession of the Virgin for healing. He encouraged everyone to offer thanks to God for this incredible event. He clarified that while the miracle wouldn't lead to beatification due to the Virgin Mary's existing sainthood, it undeniably signified divine grace.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





The prelate highlighted that medical professionals would ultimately assess the nature of Jimena's recovery. Regardless, the profound impact on her life was unmistakable. As he eloquently stated, "She didn't see, and now she sees. Now the doctors will be able to say the rest, but she has gone home seeing. Well, she sees, blessed be God."

Omella expressed his deep admiration for the other testimonials from WYD attendees who found a renewal of their "interior vision," reinforcing the idea that faith can manifest in remarkable ways.