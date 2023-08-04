Survey Finds Gen X Disappearing from Church

Church attendance among Generation X has witnessed a significant drop since the pandemic, more so than other age groups, according to a recent survey conducted by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University. The survey, which included 2,000 adults, revealed that the percentage of individuals aged 39 to 57 who attended a worship service during the week, either in person or online, fell to 28% in 2023, down from 41% in 2020. Gen Xers experienced the most substantial decline in attendance compared to the other age groups surveyed.



Interestingly, the survey indicates that the percentage of Gen Xers who now worship weekly is as low as that of millennials, with both groups standing at 28%. Surprisingly, the oft-criticized millennial generation saw the least change in their perspectives about the Christian faith and their participation in biblical practices during the pandemic, according to the researchers.

George Barna, director of research at the Cultural Research Center, stated that no generation underwent greater spiritual turbulence than Generation X during the pandemic. The survey highlights significant shifts in their religious perspectives, including declining belief in God as the creator of humans, the basis of truth, and the omniscient and omnipotent ruler of the universe. These doubts have subsequently led to notable changes in religious behavior, such as less frequent Bible reading, reduced church attendance, fewer confessions of personal sin, decreased efforts to seek God's will, and less worship.

Baby boomers, on the other hand, showed a slight upward trend in church attendance over the past three years, making them the only age group to exhibit such a trend. The elderly experienced only a slight decline in participation.

Experts cited by the Wall Street Journal suggest that many individuals in their 40s and 50s were raised in a church environment and didn't seriously question their faith until the pandemic. Additionally, some parents may have attended places of worship mainly to facilitate religious milestones for their children, leading to a decline in their participation afterward. This phenomenon has been described as "quiet quitting," where attendees remain on membership rolls but gradually stop attending and donating without active engagement.

Overall, the Gallup poll released on June 26, which surveyed church attendance post-pandemic, indicated that fewer Americans are going to church compared to pre-pandemic levels. Although there was a slight uptick, the overall attendance rate remained three percentage points lower than the 2019 rate. Notably, post-pandemic church attendance rates declined more sharply among Catholics compared to Protestants.

The surveys also shed light on the broader trend of declining church attendance since 2009 when 42% of respondents reported attending a service in the past week. Since then, attendance rates have mostly been in the 30s, with two exceptions of 40% in 2012 and 29% in 2021. The peak of church attendance was observed in the mid- to late-1950s.

While religious affiliation has remained largely unchanged since the pandemic, the decline in church attendance points to a larger rejection of institutional churches rather than a loss of faith itself. As the dynamics of faith and church engagement continue to evolve, religious institutions may need to adapt their approaches to accommodate the changing needs and perspectives of different generations.