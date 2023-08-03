Pope Francis Meets Abuse Survivors in Portugal

Pope Francis embarked on his first day in Portugal with a poignant meeting with 13 survivors of clerical sex abuse, urging the Church to listen to the "anguished cry of the victims." The private and emotional encounter took place at Lisbon's apostolic nunciature, the Vatican embassy, on Wednesday night, lasting over an hour. Representatives from Catholic institutions dedicated to protecting minors in Portugal also accompanied the survivors.



The Pope, in a speech to Portuguese clergy prior to the meeting, acknowledged the anger and mistrust some people harbor towards the Church due to the "scandals that have marred her face." He called for a humble and continuous purification process, emphasizing the vital importance of hearing and accepting the voices of the victims.

BishopAccountability.org, a watchdog group monitoring clerical abuse cases, responded to the meeting by calling for true reform to accompany gestures and apologies. They emphasized the need for Pope Francis to implement a "zero tolerance" policy for abusers, stressing that the survivors deserve concrete actions and justice.

Earlier this year, an independent investigation commissioned by the Portuguese bishops revealed the shocking extent of clerical abuse in the country. The report estimated that 4,815 children had suffered sexual abuse by clerics over the past 70 years, with the majority of cases occurring between 1960 and 1990. The findings prompted the formation of "Grupo Vita" ("Life Group"), a lay commission led by psychologist Rute Agulhas, aimed at receiving abuse reports and supporting victims.

In March, Portuguese bishops signed a protocol with the Portuguese Association for Victim Support to ensure "zero tolerance" for abuse during World Youth Day, currently taking place in Lisbon from August 1 to 6.

This is not the first time Pope Francis has met with survivors of clerical abuse. During his travels to the United States, Chile, Ireland, and Canada, he has consistently shown a willingness to address this grave issue and advocate for change within the Church. The recent meeting in Portugal reaffirms the Pope's commitment to confronting the painful legacy of abuse and taking concrete steps towards healing and justice.