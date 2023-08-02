Do you know St. Paul the Apostle?
FREE Catholic Classes
We invite you to accompany us on our Twelve Apostles' Journey.
Today, we're going to explore the life and mission of the apostle Paul.
Highlights
8/2/2023 (42 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Apostles, 12 Apostles, Apostle Paul, St. Paul, Paul the Apostle, 12 Apostles Journey
Paul's life is indeed fascinating. One reason for that is because of the immense transformation that took place in him as a result of his encounter with Jesus Christ. Let's take a look at how that happened.
We begin with the Pharisee Saul of Tarsus. As a young man, somewhere in his mid-20s or perhaps late 30s, he sought to punish Christians and eradicate the Church. He saw them as a threat to the Jewish faith in the one God. In Saul's mind, this strange new sect had to be eliminated (cf. Acts 9:1-2).
For example, the Book of Acts tells us that Saul "laid waste the church, and entering house after house, he dragged off men and women and committed them to prison" (Acts 8:3).
But a short time later, Saul went from a fiercely dedicated Jew attacking Christians, to Paul, the man who said, "I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me; and the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God" (Gal 2:20).
What happened? The answer lies in his encounter with Jesus Christ. As Saul journeyed toward Damascus, a light from heaven flashed around him and he fell to the ground. He then heard the voice of Christ say, "Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?" And he said, "Who are you, Lord?" And [Christ] said, "I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting" (Acts 9:4-5).
That moment changed everything. Saul came to be known as the apostle Paul whose inspired letters compose a significant chunk of the New Testament. His missionary efforts across the Roman world converting everyone he met to faith in Christ are unparalleled.
Shortly before Paul was martyred for his faith in Christ, he wrote to Timothy, saying, "[T]he time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" (2 Tim 4:6-7).
The "good fight" Paul is speaking of is preaching the gospel, which is the "power of God" for the salvation of men (Rom 1:16). The faith he kept to the very end is faith in Christ as Lord and Savior.
Like Saint Paul, we are called to become Apostles in Christ.
Your mission is to help us teach others the richness, beauty, and tradition of our Catholic faith. You see, there are tens of thousands of families who need to know Jesus. They need to know about their faith.
We are asking you to honor the 12 Apostles by joining in their ongoing apostolic mission of the whole Church. How? By praying, learning from St. Paul, saying yes to the call of Jesus in your own life, engaging in the mission to evangelize and teach the faith, and by giving $12 a month.
The Mission of Catholic Online School is to provide a free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. We have now reached over 1,000,000 (Yes, One Million) Student Enrollments from 193 Countries worldwide.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Aug 2nd, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Patron Saints A-Z
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Saints & Angels
-
St. Lydia Purpuraria
Do you know St. Paul the Apostle?
-
Submit a Rosary Prayer Request to be Read Live Online
-
5 Simple Children's Prayers Your Kid Will Love To Learn
-
Why Doesn't God Heal Everyone? - Join the Discussion on Speakin' with the Deacons
-
5 Reasons Going To Church Is Important (even on days you feel like you can skip)
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, August 03, 2023
- St. Lydia Purpuraria: Saint of the Day for Thursday, August 03, 2023
- Prayer To Overcome Bitterness and Resentment: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, August 03, 2023
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, August 02, 2023
- St. Eusebius of Vercelli: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 02, 2023
- Prayer of Thanks for People: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 02, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.