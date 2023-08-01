 Skip to content

Why Doesn't God Heal Everyone? - Join the Discussion on Speakin' with the Deacons

Find out - Does God play Favoritism?

Have you ever been left wondering why you had to suffer but someone else received a miracle? Why did your child die from sickness, but an adult was healed?

Highlights

By Catholic Online
8/1/2023 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Speakin with the Deacons, YouTube, Live show, Deacon Keith, Deacon Frederick

On Speakin' with the Deacons, Wednesday 8/2 at 10 am PDT, we sit down and dive into the topic of healing and why God doesn't heal everyone. Get your questions answered from Deacon Keith Fournier and Deacon Frederick Bartels.

This podcast airs live at 10 am PDT on YouTube and will be available to view as a recorded program following the live broadcast.

Watch here:youtube.com

Submit questions for the Deacons or future topic ideas here:https://prayercandles.org/products/speakin-with-the-deacons-ask-a-question

