This week on 'Speakin' with the Deacons,' - Did God Make a Mistake?

Are you curious about the Catholic faith? Do you have questions that you've always wanted to ask? Well, we have fantastic news for you! Catholic Online is excited to announce a captivating new series on our YouTube channel called "Speakin' with the Deacons." This show offers a unique opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to engage with two knowledgeable and experienced deacons, Keith Fournier and Frederick Bartels, as they explore various aspects of the Catholic faith.



This Wednesday, we will talk about 'Did God Make a Mistake?' Many people wonder if God made a mistake when He created them, or others, because they identify as something other than their biological sex. What does the Church teach about this question, and how should we respond if we, or someone we love or know, struggles with it?

This show, which is broadcast LIVE Every Wednesday at 10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern, Deacons Keith and Frederick on our YouTube channel, is not just about passive listening; it's an interactive experience that encourages viewer participation. You'll have the chance to ask your burning questions directly to the deacons and receive insightful answers that deepen your understanding of the Catholic faith.

Deacon Keith Fournier brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the show. With a background in theology and law, he has dedicated his life to teaching and evangelization. Deacon Frederick Bartels, is an educator and writer with a passion for spreading the beauty and truth of the Catholic Church. Together, these two deacons form a dynamic duo that is committed to helping people discover the richness of Catholicism.

During each episode of "Speakin' with the Deacons," you'll have the chance to explore a wide range of topics, including the sacraments, moral teachings, prayer, Church history, and much more. Whether you're a lifelong Catholic or someone who is simply curious about the faith, this show provides an excellent platform for learning, dialogue, and spiritual growth.

Just head over to Catholic Online's YouTube channel every Wednesday at 10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern, and join the live stream of "Speakin' with the Deacons."

