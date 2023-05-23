Los Angeles Dodgers Strike Out with Anti-Catholic Bigotry

In response to the announcement that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be honoring a group of self-described "queer and trans nuns" known for their satirical portrayal of the Catholic faith, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles is urging Catholics and people of goodwill to condemn bigotry and hate in any form.



The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are adult men who dress as nuns and paint their faces, making a mockery of Catholic nuns and other religious women. The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a choice to honor them in front of millions of people.

5/23/2023

The archdiocese expressed disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay over the decision to honor a group that openly mocks the Catholic faith and trivializes the devoted and holy vocations of women religious. They emphasized that the ministries and vocations of religious women should be celebrated with genuine appreciation, reverence, and respect for their sacred vows and the impactful work they do in service of the Catholic Church's mission.

Taking a firm stance against actions that disparage and undermine the Christian faith, the archdiocese called upon the Catholic community to show support for women religious by reaching out to their communities through phone calls, letters, and social media posts, as well as supporting their vocations through donations to their orders or contributing to the programs they endorse. They urged everyone to demonstrate to the world the immense value of women religious to the Church and its members.

Initially, the Dodgers faced criticism from Catholic advocacy groups and Senator Marco Rubio for their decision to honor the L.A. Chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a Community Hero Award during an LGBTQ+ Pride Night game against the San Francisco Giants. Following the backlash, the team retracted their plans but later reversed course, issuing an apology and extending a new invitation to the Sisters, which was accepted.

CatholicVote, a Catholic advocacy group that denounced the initial invitation, declared their intention to launch an advertising campaign against the Dodgers throughout Los Angeles and during game broadcasts. They aimed to raise $1 million quickly to strongly oppose the decision and bring attention to the team's promotion of anti-Catholic sentiments.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone also expressed his disappointment with the Dodgers' decision, highlighting that Catholic sisters dedicate themselves to selfless service and should not be subjected to mockery and blasphemy. He criticized the administration for endorsing open desecration and anti-Catholicism, urging people to remain vigilant.

The Catholic League joined the criticism by releasing a report detailing instances of the Sisters' history of anti-Catholic insults dating back to 1979. Examples included an "exorcism" and a "Condom Savior Mass" in 1987, a mock Mass in 1994 featuring "holy communion wafers and tequila," a "Midnight Confessional Contest" in a San Diego gay bar, and the annual "Hunky Jesus" contest held on Easter Sunday.

The Catholic League President announced their next step would be to persuade Catholics in the Los Angeles area to boycott Pride Night on June 16, aiming to send a clear message to the Dodgers and Major League Baseball that anti-Catholic bigotry is unacceptable.