Caritas International Holds 22nd Assembly in Rome, After Papal Shakeup
Caritas International, one of the largest and most visible aid groups globally, is holding its 22nd general assembly from May 11-16 in Rome.
5/12/2023
The event will bring together around 400 delegates representing the 162 Caritas branches worldwide, to discuss priorities and elect new leadership, including a president, secretary-general, treasurer, executive board, and representative council.
This year's assembly is unique, as it follows Pope Francis's decision last November to remove the organization's entire leadership over "real deficiencies" in management that had seriously affected "team spirit and staff morale." During the meeting, the new governing team for 2023-2027 will be elected, and the delegates will discuss the theme "Building New Paths of Fraternity".
Pope Francis opened the assembly by giving a speech in which he called for the delegates to read chapter four of his 2016 post-synodal exhortation, Amoris Laetitia, and emphasized the importance of living in charity and cooperation with the universal Church.
