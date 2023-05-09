Pope Francis, and Twardos to Celebrate 5 Decades of Renewal
In a historic visit to Rome, Pope Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, will celebrate a liturgy in the Papal Basilica of St. John Lateran on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the renewal of relations between the Catholic and Coptic Orthodox Churches. This visit marks a significant milestone in the effort to strengthen the relationship between the two ancient churches, which had been divided for centuries due to theological and historical differences.
5/9/2023
Pope Francis, Pope Twardos II
Pope Tawadros II is the 118th pope of Alexandria and the patriarch of the See of St. Mark, the leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria. The church has an estimated 10 million followers worldwide, with about 90% of them residing in Egypt. The pope's visit to Rome will also include attending Pope Francis' public audience on May 10th and a private meeting with the pope on May 11th, which will include a moment of prayer.
During his visit to Rome, Pope Tawadros II will also visit the Vatican's Christian unity office. This office is responsible for promoting dialogue and collaboration among different Christian denominations and fostering ecumenical relationships. The pope's visit to this office underscores his commitment to enhancing the relationship between the Coptic Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.
On Sunday, May 14th, Pope Tawadros II will celebrate the Orthodox Divine Liturgy at the Papal Basilica of St. John Lateran. This liturgy will be a solemn occasion for the pope to reflect on the progress made in the past 50 years and the challenges that remain in achieving greater unity between the two churches.
The 1973 joint declaration signed by St. Pope Paul VI and Pope Shenouda III of Alexandria marked a significant development in relations between the Catholic Church and the Coptic Orthodox Church. The declaration recognized that the churches had been divided for centuries due to theological differences and difficult historical events but acknowledged that they shared a common inheritance. The declaration called for deeper relations between the churches and concrete ways to overcome obstacles to cooperation in the service of Jesus Christ.
Pope Tawadros II's visit to Rome is a testament to the growing relationship between the Catholic Church and the Coptic Orthodox Church. It is an opportunity for the churches to reflect on the progress made in the past 50 years and to seek ways to overcome the remaining obstacles to greater unity. The visit underscores the commitment of both churches to promoting Christian unity and fostering ecumenical relationships.
