But What Does This Have to do With my Catholic Faith?

It happens a few times a year. I talk to a fellow Catholic about something seemingly mundane, and mention that as a Catholic, we should view the topic differently than others. Past topics include food, cars, the environment, and yes, even COVID and toilet paper. The response is often, "What does this have to do with my beliefs?" That's a valid question, so allow me to answer.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - The Catholic Church is comprised of more than one billion members. And in a way, all living persons are part of this Church, or at least all are invited to sainthood as members of the Body of Christ. With Catholics living in every country on Earth, everything affects us. We also consume, use, do and interact with everything on Earth. Every Catholic eats. Every Catholic has to live somewhere. Catholics drive cars, ride planes and trains, climb Mt. Everest, dive to the bottom of the ocean, and ride rockets into space. Given this, there is no issue that is not also a Catholic issue.

Catholics do see some issues as "Catholic." Matters of the faith, the pontificate, pro-life, social justice, care for the poor, ecumenicism, and many others are clearly Catholic issues. But some of us has a terrible habit of compartmentalizing our faith, and seeing ourselves only as Catholic in certain situations. For example, we are quite Catholic in Sunday Mass. But how Catholic are we at work? Or when we shop? How about at play?

As Catholics, we believe everything in Creation is the work of God's hand. And we are stewards of this Creation. Likewise, the goods of the Earth are appointed for our use, but not abuse. And how we interact with the Earth, all its goods, and its people is a reflection of how fully we live our faith.

One young friend for whom I pray once remarked that "Everything is political." She is a self-professed "socialist." But in this she is absolutely correct. Everything can be seen as a political issue. But I have a better proposal, we should see everything as a Catholic issue. Just as young naive people see everything through the lens of their political idealism, perhaps we would be better served to see everything through Catholic eyes.

Whatever we do, we are called to be Christlike. This is not the same as naive. One discussion involved a business negotiation. My friend insinuated that he could not get the best deal unless he lied about something. I challenged him by asking if this is truly a Catholic way to approach the matter. Having taken some of the same business courses in college, I explained, that one can be honest without being naive. And if it means a lower, but still acceptable price, then isn't that the better deal, especially when weighed against the value of one's soul? (For the record, I failed to persuade my friend, but I don't think I was wrong.)

Whatever we do, we must not forget Christ. When we are at work and we need to pray, pray! We do not have to rattle off the Holy Rosary in front of everyone, but if we need to bow our heads for a moment to whisper a Hail Mary or to thank the Lord for our meal, then we should simply do so. Any boss who has a problem should be relieved to know that your faith also informs your ethics.

When we make choices at the store, we should consider important questions, such as how a particular product was sourced. Am I aware of the manufacturer supporting ideas that are contrary to the faith? Could I get this from a Catholic store or source? Is this product produced in a manner that is consistent with my Catholic perspective? The next time you shop, or work, or do anything, keep Jesus Christ and His Church in mind. If you need to make a change, do so! There should no separation between our faith and how we live, work, vote, spend, or play. This is not the same as being naive. It is just being moral. It is just being Catholic.

