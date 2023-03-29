PRAY FOR POPE FRANCIS - Hospitalized with 'Pulmonary Infection'
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis is to be hospitalized for at least several days due to a reported 'pulmonary infection.'
Highlights
3/29/2023 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, health, hospitalized, care, pulmonary, infection
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Francis, will be in the hospital for at least a 'few days' according to the Vatican.
The Holy Father has suffered from breathing problems in recent days and was sent to Gemelli Hospital in Rome today. After his admittance, the Vatican announced he would be staying in the facility for a few days until the condition could be treated. The Vatican also confirmed that the Holy Father is negative for COVID. He will be treated for as long as necessary to restore his health.
Pope Francis' staff is remaining with him at the hospital, along with security, while he recovers. At this time, it is not apparent that his life or health is in significant danger, however the pontiff's age and his active schedule warrant monitoring. Medical conditions have the potential to worsen, even under treatment, and if this happens the Pope will need immediate care.
The Holy Father has canceled all audiences and other activities for the next two days, at least.
Pope Francis is now 86, and there is speculation over his health. He recently had trouble walking because of his knee. In 2021, he was hospitalized for a colon condition, and this past January it was announced that the condition had returned. Pope Francis has hinted that he may resign should his health impair his ability to serve as pontiff. Pope Francis became pope in 2013, just over a decade ago. His papacy was remarkable because of his energy and commitment to the poor. But now he is increasingly hospitalized, marking a trend.
The Pope's present condition is expected to improve with treatment, however if his health continues to decline, we may need to prepare for the second resignation of a pontiff in our lifetime. In the meanwhile, let us pray for Pope Francis.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
-
Patron Saints A-Z
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 29th, 2023
-
A Guide for Confession
-
Saints & Angels
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, March 30, 2023
- St. Peter Regulatus: Saint of the Day for Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Prayer for a Holy Church and Priests: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- St. Berthold: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Prayer for the Sick: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.