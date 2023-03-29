PRAY FOR POPE FRANCIS - Hospitalized with 'Pulmonary Infection'

Pope Francis is to be hospitalized for at least several days due to a reported 'pulmonary infection.'

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Francis, will be in the hospital for at least a 'few days' according to the Vatican.

The Holy Father has suffered from breathing problems in recent days and was sent to Gemelli Hospital in Rome today. After his admittance, the Vatican announced he would be staying in the facility for a few days until the condition could be treated. The Vatican also confirmed that the Holy Father is negative for COVID. He will be treated for as long as necessary to restore his health.

Pope Francis' staff is remaining with him at the hospital, along with security, while he recovers. At this time, it is not apparent that his life or health is in significant danger, however the pontiff's age and his active schedule warrant monitoring. Medical conditions have the potential to worsen, even under treatment, and if this happens the Pope will need immediate care.

The Holy Father has canceled all audiences and other activities for the next two days, at least.

Pope Francis is now 86, and there is speculation over his health. He recently had trouble walking because of his knee. In 2021, he was hospitalized for a colon condition, and this past January it was announced that the condition had returned. Pope Francis has hinted that he may resign should his health impair his ability to serve as pontiff. Pope Francis became pope in 2013, just over a decade ago. His papacy was remarkable because of his energy and commitment to the poor. But now he is increasingly hospitalized, marking a trend.

The Pope's present condition is expected to improve with treatment, however if his health continues to decline, we may need to prepare for the second resignation of a pontiff in our lifetime. In the meanwhile, let us pray for Pope Francis.