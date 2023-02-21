Star-Studded National Men's Conference is Making Better Husbands, Brothers, and Leaders Through Christ

A powerful Catholic conference is about to take place in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Known as the National Men's Conference (formerly the Cincinnati Men's Conference), this one-day-only event is packed with all-star motivational speakers. Organized by Joe Condit, (of The Catholic Speakers Organization fame) this conference is sure to inspire and ignite Christian passion in every attendee.Â



I had the incredible privilege to sit down with Condit, the organizing force behind this event. I found him to be a courageous, passionate, faith-filled man of star-quality talent. His God-given purpose is to inspire people like you and me to pursue Christ. This is not clichĂ©! Condit has a record of producing events that make him a leader in producing Catholic conferences. Affirming this, the Catholic Speakers Conference is set to be the largest one-day Catholic men's conference in the country. It comes as no surprise, however, Condit's background runs deep in the event space having founded the largest Catholic-focused talent agency in the world known as the Catholic Speakers Organization.

As Christians, we forget that it's called "following" Christ for a reason. We must pursue Him. We must chase after Jesus Christ with greater motivation than we pursue careers, money, love, or any other interest. Just as we would forsake many things for those we love, we must be prepared to forsake everything, even life itself, for Jesus Christ. And the National Men's Conference will motivate you to do precisely that.

Anyone who seeks this kind of passion cannot afford to pass up this opportunity to supercharge their faith and make the difference most people spend their whole lives wanting to make.