We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
To Know God is to Receive Hope
FREE Catholic Classes
Hope is the light in the darkness, a beacon that guides us through troubled waters and helps us to keep moving forward even when everything seems hopeless.Â
Photo by Jackson David on Unsplash
Highlights
2/15/2023 (Now)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: hope, saved by hope, prayer, Jesus
In many ways, hope is the life force that gives us the courage and determination to keep going when all seems lost.
For Catholics, faith in Jesus Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church provide a foundation of hope that is unshakeable. The Catholic faith offers a message of hope and salvation that is rooted in the belief that God loves us unconditionally and that, through His grace and mercy, we can experience a profound and transformative connection with Him.
At the heart of Catholic faith is the belief that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and that He came to Earth to save humanity from sin and death.
Through His death and resurrection, Jesus showed us that even in the face of the greatest obstacles and challenges, we can find hope and find a way forward. This message is a powerful source of comfort and inspiration for Catholics, who know that no matter what happens in life, they can always turn to Jesus for comfort, guidance, and hope.
In addition to this message of salvation, the Catholic Church also offers a rich tradition of devotion and spiritual practices that can help us to deepen our connection with God and find hope in our daily lives.Â
Whether it's through the sacraments, prayer, or acts of charity and service, the Catholic Church provides us with many ways to cultivate our faith and find hope in difficult times.
Your Catholic Voice Foundation is dedicated to promoting the message of hope found in Pope Benedict XVI's encyclical 'Spe Salvi'. Through this encyclical, Pope Benedict XVI encourages us to look to Christ for hope, salvation, and peace in our lives. By supporting Your Catholic Voice Foundation, you are helping to spread this important message of hope.
With Catholic Online School we aim to share the True Faith to all. TO KNOW GOD IS TO RECEIVE HOPE.
We hope you feel inspired to share hope with others. Hope starts with a single act of kindness. Choose to make a difference today!Â
'FOR IN THIS HOPE WE WERE SAVED.' ~ ROMANS 8:24
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Valentine
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Feb 15th, 2023
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Popular Saints
-
Bible
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
Ash Wednesday
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, February 16, 2023
- St. Daniel: Saint of the Day for Thursday, February 16, 2023
- A Prayer to Redeem Lost Time, by St. Teresa of Avila: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- St. Walfrid: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Saint Jude: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.