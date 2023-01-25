We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
How Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's Death Affected Pope Francis
The death of Pope Benedict was one felt all across the Catholic faith, but this loss was especially hard on Pope Francis.
Photo by Vatican Media
Highlights
1/25/2023 (1 day ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Benedict
In an interview, according to Catholic News Agency, the Holy Father expressed that with the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, he lost a "good companion and a father figure."
"I lost a dad," Pope Francis told the Associated Press, praising his predecessor. "For me, he was a security. In the face of a doubt, I would ask for the car and go to the monastery and ask."
Pope Francis would visit Benedict for counsel many times in the Vatican Gardens.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on December 31, 2022 at 95 years old.
