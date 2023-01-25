 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

How Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's Death Affected Pope Francis

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
The loss of Pope Benedict XVI is heavy on Pope Francis' heart.

The death of Pope Benedict was one felt all across the Catholic faith, but this loss was especially hard on Pope Francis.

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's
Photo by Vatican Media

Photo by Vatican Media

Highlights

By Abigail James
1/25/2023 (1 day ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Benedict

In an interview, according to Catholic News Agency, the Holy Father expressed that with the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, he lost a "good companion and a father figure."
"I lost a dad," Pope Francis told the Associated Press, praising his predecessor. "For me, he was a security. In the face of a doubt, I would ask for the car and go to the monastery and ask."
Pope Francis would visit Benedict for counsel many times in the Vatican Gardens.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on December 31, 2022 at 95 years old.

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Saint of the Day logo
Daily Readings logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
How Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's Death Affected Pope Francis

Daily Catholic

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle for a departed loved one

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Prayer Cards 15% off

Prayer Cards 15% off

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!