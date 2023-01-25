How Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's Death Affected Pope Francis

The death of Pope Benedict was one felt all across the Catholic faith, but this loss was especially hard on Pope Francis.



In an interview, according to Catholic News Agency, the Holy Father expressed that with the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, he lost a "good companion and a father figure."

"I lost a dad," Pope Francis told the Associated Press, praising his predecessor. "For me, he was a security. In the face of a doubt, I would ask for the car and go to the monastery and ask."

Pope Francis would visit Benedict for counsel many times in the Vatican Gardens.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on December 31, 2022 at 95 years old.