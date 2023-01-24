Why are Marian Apparitions important?

Throughout history, Mary, the Mother of God has appeared to select faithful. These enigmatic events are called "apparitions," and many wonder, why do they happen at all?

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Why do Marian apparitions occur? If Jesus provided the fullness of revelation to us, what need do we have for apparitions?

There are no more prophets. Jesus provided the final word on our salvation. He established the Church, sent forth the Apostles, ands opened the gates of heaven for us. What does Mary have to do with anything?

These are valid questions.

The conception of Mary was special. She was born without Original Sin. We call this the Immaculate Conception. This was required so she could bring forth Jesus, the Son of God, and our Savior. Born perfect and sinless, Jesus was the unblemished sacrifice that atoned for the sins of all humanity. Through this sacrifice we were saved, His death paid for our sins. In fact, his payment was so great that it paid for all sin, both past, present and future. Jesus died for all persons, throughout all time.

Because Mary was free from Original Sin, she did not suffer death. Remember, death is a consequence of sin. Death is the separation of the soul from the body. When Mary's work on earth was done, she was assumed into heaven. She never suffered death. And she is established as the Queen of Heaven.

But why does she appear to us?

God is not an absentee landlord. He is active and present in our world. In fact, without His active presence, we would cease to exist! We cannot even draw our next breath without God. Faithful people recognize this. We see God everywhere. We see Him in the hundreds of miracles we witness each day. Every person who recovers from illness is a miracle. Every child that is conceived is a miracle. Every sunrise and sunset, every flower, every gust of wind is a miracle. All these things are from God.

When Mary appears to us, it is a miraculous event. But it should not be a surprise. Her appearances are just reminders that God is active in our world. And when she communicates with us, she always has one message, which is that we must follow Jesus Christ.

Her apparitions are reminders.

They are like hugs that a parent gives to a child. And even when a child is grown, they are often embraced by their parents because the love which conceived them remains unto death, and beyond.

When Mary appears, we should see these as reminders of God's presence in our world, and in our lives. We may not see her ourselves, we may not be visionaries, nonetheless her apparitions are reminders to us.

Therefore, when we learn of these events, those of the past, present, and those yet to happen, let us remember what they are. They are not sources of new revelation. Rather, they are signs that we are loved and called to follow Jesus Christ.

