A Good Beef with Catholic Education

Few people have heard of the connection between Catholic education and ranching. Yet it is an important part of Church history in North America.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Most people know the Church has a duty to teach. In fact, there is a word for it called, 'Magisterium." That is a big word that refers to the teaching office of the Church. Jesus commanded this, and those who follow this command are members of an Apostolate. In the broadest sense, this refers to all Catholics because we all have a duty to share the Gospel.

Even during the time of Christ, Jesus and others had to work to sustain themselves. Generally, this work consisted of teaching others, but it also included common labor. Jesus Himself was a carpenter. Some of His closest followers were fishermen. Even after the Resurrection, the Apostles performed work wherever they went to provide for their own room and board.

This tradition continues to this day. Even modern clergy, and laypersons, must labor to sustain themselves and the communities of which they are a part.

For about sixty years, missionaries to North America established ranches to provide food and resources to support their efforts. It is a statement of fact that these mission ranches supported the first Catholic schools in the American west. This tradition was literally carried over from Europe.

Without these ranches, the work of evangelization might not have been so successful.

Today, we live in a new missionary age. A New Evangelization is underway as the Church works to convert those who have fallen away, and those who've never heard the Gospel.

