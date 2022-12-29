How you can give a gift to a million people

Jesus gave the gift of salvation to billions of people. It is the single greatest act of mercy and generosity in all history. It is the very basis of our Catholic faith. But He left us with one responsibility. To share this gift with others. In fact, He commanded us to do so.

Not everyone can preach. But we can still do our part. This year, we are asking you to give a gift that will help a million people.

Catholic Online School has reached the incredible milestone of one million student enrollments! By providing everyone with a FREE, world-class, Catholic education, we are evangelizing and converting people. We are helping lapsed Catholics return to their faith. We are catechizing the young and old alike. We provide refreshers for lifelong Catholics. And because we are magisterial, many schools and parishes are using our courses to teach.

We provide all this to you and millions of others, for FREE.

Of course, these resources are free to use, but they are not free to produce. They come with costs that must be paid. Each course we produce costs us to pay for the writing, editing, production, hosting, and much more. Dozens of people work behind the scenes on each course, lending their God-given talents to building and operating this incredible school.

To keep Catholic Online School free, and to keep doing this important work, we need support from private individuals like you. Just as Jesus and the Apostles relied upon the generosity of others to perform their missionary work, we also rely upon people like you.

We know times are tough. We've noticed too. We've tightened our belts because this is such important work. And we don't want anyone to feel bad if they can't give now. But if you can do something, even just $5, it makes a difference. When you donate to this Apostolate, you are literally giving a gift to a million people. How many in history can say they gave presents to a million people? Not many, but now you can.

Please give generously what you can today to keep Catholic Online School FREE for anyone, anywhere!