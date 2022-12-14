We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Pope Francis: Be More Humble This Christmas
FREE Catholic Classes
"Let's have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts," Pope Francis said at the end of his general audience on Wednesday, December 14.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Highlights
12/14/2022 (16 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, Ukraine, Christmas
Pope Francis asked people to consider spending less on gifts and gatherings this Christmas, and to use it to help the people in Ukraine instead.
"It is good to celebrate Christmas, to have parties -- but let's lower the level of Christmas spending," he encouraged. "Let's send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who are in need, suffering so much; they go hungry, they feel the cold, and so many die because there are no doctors, nurses at hand."
The pope went on to discuss the suffering of the Ukrainian people, saying that although this does not mean we shouldn't celebrate Christmas at all, rather we should do so "with Ukrainians in our hearts."
Be at peace with the Lord, he said, and "let us make that concrete gesture" for the people of Ukraine.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022
-
Saints & Angels
-
St. John of the Cross
-
Patron Saints A-Z
-
Popular Saints
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 14
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
St. Lucy
-
Female / Women Saints
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, December 15, 2022
- St. Mary Di Rosa: Saint of the Day for Thursday, December 15, 2022
- Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, December 15, 2022
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, December 14, 2022
- St. John of the Cross: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, December 14, 2022
- The Gloria: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.