Pope Francis: Be More Humble This Christmas

"Let's have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts," Pope Francis said at the end of his general audience on Wednesday, December 14.

12/14/2022 (16 minutes ago)

12/14/2022 Published in Living Faith

Pope Francis asked people to consider spending less on gifts and gatherings this Christmas, and to use it to help the people in Ukraine instead.

"It is good to celebrate Christmas, to have parties -- but let's lower the level of Christmas spending," he encouraged. "Let's send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who are in need, suffering so much; they go hungry, they feel the cold, and so many die because there are no doctors, nurses at hand."

The pope went on to discuss the suffering of the Ukrainian people, saying that although this does not mean we shouldn't celebrate Christmas at all, rather we should do so "with Ukrainians in our hearts."

Be at peace with the Lord, he said, and "let us make that concrete gesture" for the people of Ukraine.