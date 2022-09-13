Pray for Catholic Online School

We are asking for your prayers and support during this critical time. As Catholic Online School prepares to break a major barrier, we are asking for your prayerful support. Check out what is about to happen!

With one million enrollments, Catholic Online School is succeeding in their effort to provide a free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. But, we need your help as we grow! Highlights

9/13/2022 (7 hours ago)

9/13/2022

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School is about to break through an incredible barrier, one million enrollments. That's one million people learning their catechism from a faithful, magisterial source. There are hundreds of parishes adding Catholic Online School to their curriculum, and those are just the ones we know about. Having lit a lamp of knowledge, more people every day are placing it where it can be seen. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank those generous people.

At Catholic Online School, we are producing new curriculum under the careful supervision of our magisterial editors, like Deacon Keith Fournier and Deacon Fredrick Bartels, and our team of professional catechists.

All this faithful work is bearing incredible fruit. As Catholics, our mission is to raise people who are spiritually dead back to life. That's the work of Catholic Online School. Each week we get letters and emails telling us how someone turned back to the faith, learned something new, or answered a long standing question. There are letters expressing comfort because tough questions were finally answered with straightforward clarity.

This is your chance to be part of that spiritual success!

We are also helping thousands of young people to prepare for their Sacraments of Initiation, awarding certificates to those who complete our most robust courses.

As the school grows, our expenses and duties increase. More enrollments means more traffic, more maintenance, and more work. As we prepare to break the one-million enrollment barrier, we ask for your prayerful support.

We know these are tough times. We know the value of a dollar. But as we grow, we need to scale up everything. In order to deliver the quality content so many parishes and individuals expect from Catholic Online School, we need to ask for contributions to the cause. That's because Catholic Online School is FREE. We charge no tuition for anything. We are supported solely by the generosity of those who believe in the importance of Catholic education.

We don't like asking, but it comes with the mission. Jesus and the Apostles believed in the generosity of the faithful to spread the Gospel. And wherever they went, people opened their homes and purses to these missionaries. As we follow in their footsteps, we ask you directly, please contribute what you can to support FREE, world-class, Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. Please click the link below and give what you can. And if you already give, prayerfully consider if you can add anything to your offering of loaves and fishes to this missionary cause.

Catholic Online School is here for you now, and forever. We will always be free. And we will always remain faithful to the magisterium of the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, our beloved Roman Catholic Church. Please give now and help us reach the next one million people!

