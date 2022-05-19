We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Pope Francis launches international educational movement
Pope Francis formally launched an international educational movement on Thursday in the presence of U2 singer Bono.
Photo by Vatican Media
Highlights
Catholic News Agency (www.catholicnewsagency.com)
5/19/2022 (19 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Bono, Pope Francis, education
The pope inaugurated the Scholas Occurrentes International Educational Movement on May 19 during a meeting with young people at Rome's Pontifical Urban University.
The 85-year-old pope sat in a wheelchair as he watched student presentations, before engaging in a question-and-answer session.
Bono asked Pope Francis about the role of women and girls in tackling the climate crisis. The pope replied by pointing out that people speak of "Mother Earth," not "Father Earth," and indicating that women played a leading role.
Scholas Occurrentes grew out of the Escuela de Vecinos ("Neighborhood School") and Escuelas Hermanas ("Sister Schools") programs, developed by the future Pope Francis when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The organization was established as a pontifical foundation in 2015, charged with supporting poor and underserved communities around the world through education.
The pope signed a decree known as a chirograph on March 19 establishing the pontifical foundation as a private association of the faithful of an international character.
"Taking into account that the Pontifical Foundation Scholas Occurrentes today continues to expand its beneficial action and to structure itself as a community of communities and an educational movement of international character, it requires a new juridical form in keeping with this new reality," said the decree, released by the Vatican on May 17.
---
Founded in continued response to Pope John Paul II’s call for a “New Evangelization,” the Catholic News Agency (CNA) has been, since 2004, one of the fastest growing Catholic news providers to the English speaking world.
