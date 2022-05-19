Welcome to the Vineyard of the Lord!

When it comes to working for the Lord, one thing is clear. It does not matter when you start, as long as it is NOW.

5/19/2022

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - As laborers for Christ, we have a duty to invite others into the vineyard, so you too may enjoy the fruit of Our Lord's Labor. Our boss is generous and kind, and it does not matter when you begin working, as long as it is now.

I'd like to share with you news of one remarkably fruitful vineyard, Catholic Online School. Don't worry, we aren't asking for anything, other than for you to take a stroll!

Catholic Online School is about to surpass one million enrollments, worldwide. The school provides a FREE, world-class, Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. This means you can enroll, entirely for free, sign up for any class at any time, for free, and finish at your own pace. Some courses offer certificates of completion. And yes, it's all FREE!

All you have to do is enroll and begin taking classes.

Which classes? Any classes you like! We have courses on the saints, the Sacraments, and more, including RCIA classes, history classes, and science classes. With many, many more on the way.

The school is already used by hundreds of Catholic parishes around the world to supplement their sacramental programs, such as RCIA, Confirmation, and First Holy Communion. It's also used in Catholic schools to reduce costly tuition, and as a trusted resource for kids to explore. That's because Catholic Online School is fully magisterial, meaning it teachings are consistent with the official doctrine of the Catholic Church are are reviewed by clergy.

A large number of our students are adults, seeking refreshers on their faith. We also have courses on Defending the Faith, for those that need them, and Daily Readings, prayers, and other devotions, such as Stations of the Cross, the Rosary, and Novenas.

Our goal today is to get you over to the school and started on your first course. Why? Because this is our mission! This is what we do. This is our vocation.

Accept your invitation by clicking here. Use the Sign Up link in the top right of the screen to enroll in the school. All you need is a valid email address. Then, browse our collection of more than six thousand mobile-friendly video lessons and enjoy your adventure! And that's it!

Well, perhaps you tell a friend in church?

See you there!