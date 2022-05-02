Why is Pope Francis being forced to sit during public appearances?
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis is remaining seated during public appearances, for now. The 85-year old pontiff has an inflamed ligament in his right knee. This issue is significant, because it raises important questions that affect the Church.
The Holy Father remained seated during several recent public appearances where he would normally stand.
Highlights
5/2/2022 (41 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, sit, knee, health
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Francis is sitting during public appearances, for now. He is doing so on doctor's orders. According to the Holy Father, who spoke about his issue on Saturday, his doctor has ordered him to avoid walking, for now.
"There is a problem," Pope Francis said. "This leg is not good, it does not work, and the doctor has told me not to walk. I like to go... but this time I have to obey the doctor."
On Saturday, a delegation of pilgrims from Slovakia was asked to climb stairs in Rome to visit the seated pope. Normally, Pope Francis would go down to them. The Holy Father said to the pilgrims, "It is a humiliation, but I offer it for your country."
Pope Francis has an inflamed ligament in his right knee that makes it painful to walk. The condition is serious enough that he has cancelled some meetings and remains sitting in public appearances.
Pope Francis is now 85-years old, and although his health has been strong, it is likely his energy will soon fade and more problems will develop. This prompts the question of whether or not he might resign, and who could replace him. Previous comments he's made suggest he could resign once his health fades.
However, for now the only significant issue is his knee, and his mind remains clear, and his health is otherwise fine.
Let us pray for Pope Francis, for his swift recovery, and for our Church.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Athanasius
- St. Martin de Porres
- St. Catherine of Siena
- St. Cecilia
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.