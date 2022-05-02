Why is Pope Francis being forced to sit during public appearances?

Pope Francis is remaining seated during public appearances, for now. The 85-year old pontiff has an inflamed ligament in his right knee. This issue is significant, because it raises important questions that affect the Church.

5/2/2022

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Francis is sitting during public appearances, for now. He is doing so on doctor's orders. According to the Holy Father, who spoke about his issue on Saturday, his doctor has ordered him to avoid walking, for now.

"There is a problem," Pope Francis said. "This leg is not good, it does not work, and the doctor has told me not to walk. I like to go... but this time I have to obey the doctor."

On Saturday, a delegation of pilgrims from Slovakia was asked to climb stairs in Rome to visit the seated pope. Normally, Pope Francis would go down to them. The Holy Father said to the pilgrims, "It is a humiliation, but I offer it for your country."

Pope Francis is now 85-years old, and although his health has been strong, it is likely his energy will soon fade and more problems will develop. This prompts the question of whether or not he might resign, and who could replace him. Previous comments he's made suggest he could resign once his health fades.

However, for now the only significant issue is his knee, and his mind remains clear, and his health is otherwise fine.

Let us pray for Pope Francis, for his swift recovery, and for our Church.