Tough Questions: How can we know the Eucharist is real?

The Eucharist is the source and summit of our Christian faith. It is at the heart of our Catholic belief. But why? Does it deserve this distinction? How do we know this is real?

3/28/2022 (9 hours ago)

3/28/2022

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - The celebration of the Eucharist was commanded by Our Lord during the Last Supper. During His last meal on earth, Our Lord broke bread with His disciples and proclaimed it to be His Body. Next, He passed a cup of wine and declared it to be His Blood.

Today, we recognize the Eucharist as the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Our Lord, Jesus Christ. But how do we know this is so?

In our fallen and broken world, there exists a trend of seeing all things from the material or natural perspective alone. There is an insidious notion that the only things that exist are those which can be measured. The natural world is quantifiable. It is the work of science to make things measurable, and to record this data and classify it to help up better understand the universe. It is a powerful tool that when properly used, informs and changes our lives for the better.

However, this positive attribute causes some people to reply entirely upon it. For them, unless something can be measured with the tools of science, it does not exist.

This is a problem when it comes to understanding the Eucharist. The Eucharist does not turn into a quivering chunk of bleeding flesh when the priest declares the Eucharist to be the Body and Blood of Christ. Likewise, the wine is not transformed into blood before the eye. When one receives Communion, we taste of an unleavened wafer, and a sip of wine, not flesh and blood. Given the testimony of our senses, how can we believe these are anything but symbols?

The secret is to understand what is actually happening.

First, the priest stands "In Persona Christi." That means, "in the person of Christ." Although the priest is physically present at the altar, it is actually Jesus Christ who transubstantiates the Eucharist. For the record, transubstantiation is the big word that refers to the transformation of bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Jesus. In fact, we are in a very real sense, participating in the Last Supper itself, no different than as if we were physically present in that very time and place.

This is where faith enters the equation.

God cannot make a mistake. He does not mislead. He does not deceive. He does not make any errors. Rather, He commands, and it becomes so. Therefore, when Jesus says that bread and wine become His Body and Blood, they become so, even if their outward form does not appear to change. And this is what happened at the Last Supper, and is exactly what's happening when the gifts become the Body and Blood of Our Lord.

Although it is true that no scientific scrutiny can assess such a transformation, it becomes true by the power of Christ. As Christians, we are obligated to accept this as an article of faith. This is why the Eucharist is correctly said to be the "source and summit of our Christian faith." For if Jesus misspoke, if He misled, lied, or made an error, then He is not God. If the Eucharist is not His Body as He proclaimed, then He is not God.

Therefore, this is how we know the Eucharist is the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ. For it is is not so, then Jesus Christ is not God, and all is in vain. Fortunately, we know we are correct, for logic, reason, and faith combine in this miracle to affirm our belief.

