Tough Questions: Can I attend Mass Online?

In our latest installment of "Tough Questions," I address the topic of online Mass.

3/24/2022 (2 hours ago)

By Marshall Connolly (Catholic Online)3/24/2022 (2 hours ago) Published in Living Faith Keywords: Mass, online, attendance, obligation

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Many churches, including Catholic parishes, stream Mass online to their parishioners. This practice was already trending pre-COVID, and it became common during the past two years during which lockdown measures were in place across many regions. Unable to attend Mass in person, many people found comfort in watching Mass every Sunday, or even daily, from the safety and comfort of home. Bishops granted dispensation to their parishioners from the obligation to attend Mass. Even when many parishes reopened to allow outside, or even indoor Mass, some bishops prolonged the dispensation. However, those dispensations have ended and many Catholics are confused. Adding to the confusion is the fact that some parishes are still streaming their Masses and posting them online.

This matter has prompted several questions to us asking if in person Mass is obligatory, or if Catholics may attend Mass by viewing it online.

For the sake of this question, we will assume that a person who will view Mass online will be doing so reverently and with attention, rather than playing it in the background as they do other things. We assume the viewer is participating in the prayers and will make an "Act of Spiritual Communion," which is a prayer that is sincerely recited when a person cannot otherwise receive the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.

So, what's the answer?

The short answer is "no."

Catholics are required to attend Mass, in person, on all Holy Days of Obligation and Sundays. (There is a popular misconception that Sundays are not obligatory. They are, along with Holy Days of Obligation.)

Why?

The purpose of our parish community is precisely that. Community. Community is reinforced through active, in-person participation. This reinforcement begins at a young age, when many children attend Sunday school or catechism classes at their parish church. The reinforcement continues when a person receives their Sacraments and they are required to perform acts of service and attend Mass, in person, as part of their preparation. And once confirmed, the obligation to attend Mass falls on the individual, as opposed to their parents or others. The sense of community is important. For one, the parish cannot be supported by simply viewing Mass online. This not only includes the financial support of the parish, which can be costly, but also the material and spiritual support of your community and clergy.

Most importantly, and this is the greatest reason, it is only possible to receive the Eucharist in person.

If a Catholic can reasonably attend Mass, they are obligated to do so, and in person.

So why are some parishes livestreaming their Masses?

Here's where it gets a little complicated.

Recording Mass and making it available ensures the Gospel is proclaimed to a wider audience. This includes the faithful who are sick, shut in, imprisoned, or otherwise have insurmountable obstacles to their attendance.

The requirement to attend Mass in person applies to healthy persons who have the ability to attend in person. It is easy to determine if this applies to you or not. If you do not have a health concern, or a genuine transportation problem that prevents you from doing many activities, then chances are you should be able to attend Mass. There are also persons whose work prevents them from attending Mass, and the best they can do is watch Mass online. This does not apply to a person whose shift makes attendance inconvenient, such as having to attend an early morning or late evening Mass. This does apply to a person who may be working a lengthy shift (think: 12+ hours) as a first responder, or in the military, or whose work simply does not give them the option.

For these people, online Mass and an Act of Spiritual Communion keeps them connected to their faith when they otherwise cannot be present.

If the desire to attend Mass in person is present, but genuine, sincerely insurmountable obstacles are present, then this applies to you.

This is why online Mass is offered. It is there for the benefit of those who are interested in the faith, who are seeking to watch out of devotion, or who cannot physically attend

But for those of us who have the means and ability to attend Mass, our in-person attendance is required.

We hope this helps.

