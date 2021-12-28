Help your parish with this incredible new RCIA resource!

Teaching the Catholic faith is a big job. It takes more than a passing knowledge of the Bible. It requires a person to know some philosophy, some history, and a lot of theology, plus the Bible, the Catechism, and more. This is why Catholic Online School is here to help with RCIA courses for both students and catechists.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Teaching the Catholic faith can be a challenge. Even experienced catechists will report learning new things after decades of experience. This is a testament to the rich fullness of the Catholic faith. However, it is important to teach clearly, effectively, and above all, correctly. Nothing drives people away from the faith faster than a lack of understanding. Thankfully, Catholic Online School is here to help.

Catholic Online School now has four Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) courses for Catechists, and two for catechumens.

These courses feature in-depth teachings on the Catholic faith from Deacon Frederick Bartels. Deacon Bartels is an expert catechist who has taught numerous courses on the faith, in-person at his home parish, at the collegiate level, and at Catholic Online School.

Deacon Bartels' work meets the highest standards for magisterial integrity, meaning everything he teaches is fully and absolutely consistent with the faith. His lessons are clear and concise, and fun to complete.

All courses come with a certificate of completion, which can be used to verify your completion of the course material and that you passed the quizzes for each lesson.

These courses alone do not confer Christian initiation upon those who complete them. Rather, they are designed to work as a supplement to your parish RCIA program. As such, they can be a tremendous help!

Catechists around the world are already using Catholic Online School to teach and prepare students of all ages. These courses can reinforce, or even stand-in for classroom instruction. A number of catechists are using these lessons as the backbone of their direct instruction. They fit perfectly with any existing RCIA curriculum.

For parishioners who are already Catholic, these courses offer a great refresher. And you can help your parish priest and catechists in their work by sharing Catholic Online School with them. All the content is free to use.

As a faithful Catholic, you can also help us prepare the final installations of these courses by supporting our work. Catholic Online School is now serving nearly one million enrollments, all for free. However, there are costs associated with developing new courses and video content, and teaching it. Generous donors like yourself make this happen.

If you contribute now, you will be helping people around the world in their effort to become Catholic. That's a powerful way to spend one's talents!

To check out these courses, use the links below:

RCIA for Students with 'Certificate of Completion'

RCIA for Catechists with 'Certificate of Completion'

And if you are willing to help us produce the remainder of these courses, please click here to contribute now.