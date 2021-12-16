Don't let 'none' become the biggest religion!

A third of all Americans now identify as "nones," meaning they do not claim allegiance to any particular religion. They are now the largest religious denomination in the United States, and the number of people without any religious belief in God, is rising swiftly. Unless changes are made soon, the United States could become a nation of non-believers.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - According to Pew Research, about 60 percent of all Americans have no religious affiliation. Of those, about one-third don't believe in God. This is the first time in history, "nones" are the largest religious group in the United States. Protestants are losing the most membership, with the total number of Protestants down to just 40 percent of the population, where before they were above 50 percent. About 22 percent of the U.S. population is Catholic.

There are many reasons for the decline, such as growing secularism, popular culture, and religious involvement in politics. But above all, the reason is likely because churches are no longer preaching the Gospel objectively, and instead are filtering their message through political lenses. Churches have stopped becoming a place where people feel belonging, whereas people can meet that need in other places, such as the online realm. Work is also overtaking leisure time, as well as commitments outside of work, such as education, children and their activities, and other forms of civic engagement.

The bottom line is, people have spiritual, mental, and physical needs, and the church isn't satisfying them.

The obligation to render God worship is found in the First Commandment. It is not an option, no matter how we feel, or what obligations we have. Our duty toward God is our primary responsibility, whether we like it or not. But this is a rare understanding. Most people, including those who claim to believe in God, obviously feel their obligations toward Him are satisfied in other ways. This is the product of ignorance.

Apathy from religious leaders, as well as their own messaging, which is tuned to popular agendas, interferes with this essential education. People can detect when a homily is more than a homily. The Internal Revenue Service might be fooled, but parishioners aren't. Some ministers are preaching a libertine gospel which is excessively permissive and scandalously tolerant of sin. Others are preaching an aggressive gospel, filled with fire and brimstone, and lacking love and warmth. Listening to such messaging is like trying to hug a porcupine.

People remember how they are made to feel. And they know when a message isn't quite right. They can feel the error in their hearts, for each person has the Gospel stamped on their heart. They might not be able to explain why they feel unsettled at a homily, but they just know they are, and they have little desire to return for more. Who wants to drink bitter, lukewarm water, even when they thirst?

And a lack of knowledge also leads to a lack of appreciation. Why are Catholic churches such silent places? Where are the rock bands, the dancing in the aisles, and the fiery testimonies or charismatic preachers? Why is Catholic Mass so subdued, so boring?

The tragic reality is the Catholic Mass is far more engaging and interesting than a concert or some fiery sermon by an itinerant preacher. But unless a person understands what is going on and why, they will not appreciate the celebration. They will be much more likely to find the experience lukewarm and bitter, and as soon as they can, they will leave and never return.

The solution is to preach the Gospel truth. Unfiltered by politics or the zeitgeist. People can sense the truth, especially when it is put to them honestly and respectfully. They may not like the message, but they will at least respect it. And people dislike feeling pressured. The Gospel should be an invitation, not a shove.

Education is also a part of the solution. Catholics should receive a magisterial education in their faith. Unfortunately, tuition and time are often factors, and those who are unable to attend Catholic school, university, or catechism classes, find they have few resources, that is until now.

Catholics who understand their faith gain a deeper appreciation for what they do, and are much less likely to stray. Furthermore, they are more likely to become evangelizers, preaching the Gospel by both word and deed. The restoration of the Church in America begins with education, and education begins with the personal choice to learn.

