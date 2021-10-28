Changes coming to Catholic Online School Live Lessons

A new method for joining live lessons with Catholic Online School will make it easier for students to take courses online.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - A new method for classes at Catholic Online School will make it easier for students to find and take live lessons.

Beginning on November 1, students will be able to locate and join all live lessons by clicking on the "Live Lessons" tab at the top of Catholic Online School. The tab will open a new page where students will see all the classrooms active in the school, along with their dates and times. Students just need to click the button to enter the classroom of their choice at the time of the live lesson.

The change makes the school much more like a school, and less like a maze. Previously, students had to navigate to the course of their choosing, scroll through the lessons to find the live lesson for the day, and click a link inside the live lesson. Now, they can get to the live lesson in just a couple clicks, and without having to hunt for the links in each course.

The new layout is much more natural. In the everyday, physical realm, if you want to take a course you must physically travel to campus, and enter the correct classroom at the correct time. The new way of joining a live lesson is identical, except without all the trouble a commute involves.

Not only does this new method save faculty time and trouble, it makes attending classes even easier for students. Once inside the classroom, students will continue to enjoy the same, world-class education they've always received from Catholic Online School.

The new link to the classes can be seen here, and it is already working. The instructors will begin using the new method on November 1.