Upcoming at Catholic Online School!

There are some neat changes at Catholic Online School, and we are excited to share them with you!

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School continues to grow towards one million enrollments! As more people learn about the school, the figure increases exponentially. It remans to be seen if the school will reach one million enrollments in 2021. If not, Catholic Online School will reach this milestone early next year.

Students are writing in, asking about notifications from the school, regarding incomplete courses. These messages are auto-generated by the backend program that helps us manage the school. It's a third-party system. However, we have found a way to turn most of these notifications off, so students should be getting fewer emails from us. Of course, it's important for you to finish your courses, so don't forget! All other emails will still arrive.

We've received a lot of requests for curriculums for various grade levels. To meet this need, we are preparing to publish suggested curriculums for each grade level. The courses will appear as a list with links available for convenient viewing and enrollment. Each DRE/Student/Teacher can simply go down the list and pick and choose from the suggested courses what they want. If a person wants something more or less challenging, you can easily look at other grade level curriculums to find what suits you best.

Catholic Online School's mirror sites in the Philippines and India are live, but will undergo continued improvement in the weeks to come to get them up to standard. Those sites are intended for the students in those regions and will feature teachers and live lessons taught by qualified, magisterial teachers in those regions.

Finally, have you taken the Constitution course yet? Catholic Online School continues to grow its list of courses, branching out into other subjects. The course, The Constitution of the United States of America with 'Certificate of Completion' is live, and students are already earning their certificates! Don't miss this exciting course.

Courses in economics and earth science are also due before the end of this year. Stay tuned for more!