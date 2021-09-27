Has Noah's Ark Finally Been Found?

For decades, Biblical archaeologists have been searching for the Noah's Ark location in Turkey. Now, thanks to drone imagery and 3D scans, they are certain they have located the remains of Noah's Ark.

We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Half a century ago, in 1959, a mountainous lump was discovered in eastern Turkey by Turkish army captain Ilhan Durupinar, who noticed the boat formation shape in aerial photos of the area taken by the military.

Over time, the site on Mount Tendurek has been visited and revisited by researchers, archaeologists, and scientists with the goal of studying and examining the formation.

The most recent team of researchers, led by long-time ark hunter Andrew Jones, have reached near certainty that this is the site of Noah's Ark and buried beneath the ground are its remains.

Using ground penetrating radar to study the boat-like formation, they believe the scans suggest a manmade object lies beneath the mountain.

Despite geologists claiming the lump is just an unusual rock formation, the current team insist the formation is the exact length of the ark, given the Bible's description.

"This is not what you would expect to see if this site is just a solid block of rock or an accumulation of random debris from a mudflow," explained Jones in an interview with Sun Online. "But these results are what you would expect to see if this is a man-made boat matching the Biblical requirements of Noah's Ark."

"I knew that the scientific consensus was that the Durupinar site is a geological oddity," stated Ryan Mauro, president of the Doubting Thomas Research Foundation. "Before learning about these scans, it seemed like those who continued to argue in favour of the Durupinar site just couldn't accept the truth and let it go."

"It's a whole new ballgame now. Those judgements dismissing the site were made decades ago and based on limited data compared to what we have now... As I learned more, I became convinced that the project was worth my support and that it is vital that we determine the truth about the Durupinar site."

Jones, along with Mauro and the Doubting Thomas Research Foundation and a team of Turkish scientists have great hopes in conducting groundbreaking scientific work at the site and have gained the necessary permit to do so.