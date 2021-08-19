A prayer for Christians in Peril

Let us pray for Christians in peril around the world, especially at this hour of great persecution.

For Christians facing criticism and ridicule,

Let us pray

For Christians facing hardship and abuse,

Let us pray

For Christians cast out and ostracized,

Let us pray

For Christians ignored, denied, or dismissed,

Let us pray

For Christians cheated, denied justice, or relief,

Let us pray

For Christians driven out, exiled, turned refugee,

Let us pray

For Christians beaten, bruised, and broken,

Let us pray

For Christians arrested, imprisoned, and prosecuted,

Let us pray

For Christians put to labor, tortured, or enslaved,

Let us pray

For Christians facing death,

Let us pray

We pray those who face harassment will in that hour know your grace

We pray those who suffer will in that hour know your peace

And we pray, those who perish will in that hour know heaven.

AMEN