Let us pray for Cardinal Raymond Burke

Cardinal Raymond Burke remains hospitalized for COVID. The Cardinal announced his diagnosis on August 10, and on August 14, it was announced he was placed on a ventilator. We are asked to pray for him.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - A post to the Cardinal's Twitter page announced the news: Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. H.E. faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him.

Typically, many regard the use of a ventilator as a poor sign, and it is usually associated with the end of life due to COVID. However, this is not always the case. Ventilators assist breathing, and about two thirds of those who are assisted with a ventilator survive. Cardinal Burke is 73 years old, so his body isn't as strong as someone who is younger. Therefore, we should not be surprised, or unduly alarmed over this development. The odds for the Cardinal remain in his favor, and at last report, he is making encouraging progress.

Our prayers also have power, and they can inspire intercession.

Cardinal Burke is well-regarded for his steadfast adherence to the teachings and traditions of the Catholic Church. While the media makes much of his disagreements with Pope Francis, the fact is there is room within our faith for differences of opinion. God's Law remains, and cannot be altered by men. Whatever changes may happen in the hierarchy of the Church, we should not construe them into fodder for gossip. Cardinal Burke remains a Cardinal and an important figure in the Church.

More recently, Cardinal Burke has spoken against the COVID vaccine. There are valid concerns for Catholics, including how the vaccine was developed. Several vaccines used cells taken from the bodies of aborted children for development. As such, their development is unethical. The Church has authorized acceptance of the vaccine, but this remains a matter of personal conscience.

Generally speaking, the younger and healthier a person is, the more resistant they are to serious COVID symptoms. Making, social distancing, and hand-washing remain the best practices for avoiding infection. Anyone exposed should be tested and should quarantine themselves. Most people can recover in their homes with proper care from a loved one.

In the meantime, let us pray for all who are ill with COVID, and Cardinal Burke. May his recovery be swift!