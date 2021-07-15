Summer Break Update!

It's been a little quite at Catholic Online School lately. The only live lessons are the Daily Readings. What's happening?

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholic Online School is on summer break, but that doesn't mean we are on vacation! Instead, we are working on some incredible new projects that you will see later this summer.

First, CatholicOnline.School is undergoing a complete period of maintenance and "spring cleaning." Our team is reviewing every bundle and every course then cleaning them up to make sure there is a consistent, easy-to-use and understand interface for all our courses. While Catholic Online School is pretty easy to understand and use, we know it can be even better, so we are working to make it so.

One awesome new feature, which you may have already noticed, is our "Mega Menu." The menu on Catholic Online School now includes all our courses in one large menu that is easy to navigate. It also allows users to see what we have. Users have already reported being pleasantly surprised at the breadth of courses we have, and have coming soon.

We are also preparing for our full Grade 1-12 rollout. This is a massive project that will take a long time to complete, but we are already working on it. We will soon begin adding courses in virtually every subject for grades 1-12 and beyond. These won't just be religion or catechism courses, but they will be math, science, and, arts, and humanities courses, and more.

Of course, we have RCIA coming along with more Bible Study courses and apologetics. The survey of the Catechism will also continue.

In the meantime, professors are writing new lessons and preparing them for presentation.

Catholic Online School Live Lessons will resume in mid-September.

In addition to these new developments, Catholic Online School is tripling in size! Soon, we will open sites customized for users in the Philippines and India! This is a giant undertaking. It requires copying content from one school to the other, and that's just the first step. A lot of this must be done by hand, so a small army of devoted staff are working daily on this project. Once done, every course published on Catholic Online School will be duplicated on these other sites.

We are also developing the ability to deliver instruction in multiple languages.

All of these projects are being developed this summer and most of this work will be on display for you to see and enjoy before the fall.

Finally, there are several other exciting projects above and beyond these that you will learn about soon. Stay tuned to stay informed!

Please continue to pray and support Catholic Online School as we work through the summer to deliver a FREE, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere!

