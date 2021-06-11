Bl. Carlos Acutis' life continues to inspire

Bl. Carlo Acutis, the modern apostle of the Eucharist, continues his work of evangelization as his life continues to inspire devotion and art.

Acutis was a Italian Catholic teenager who died in 2006. He became the first millennial to be declared blessed on Oct. 10, 2020. A gamer and computer programmer who loved soccer and the Eucharist, he has been the subject of interest around the world.

This month, there is an exhibit about his life at a shrine in northwestern Italy, reported ACI Stampa, CNA's Italian-language news partner.

At the Italian Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin of the Gate, in Asti, an exhibit about Carlo Acutis is on display until June 27. The exhibit accompanies a relic of Bl. Carlo, which has been present at the shrine beginning June 6 and will remain until the end of the month.

The sanctuary has organized moments for prayer and catechesis while the relic is displayed.

The exhibit consists of 25 interactive panels with photos and texts about the blessed's life and QR codes to scan to listen to testimonies from Carlo's mother and to see videos from his beatification in Assisi.

The part-biographical, part-fiction film is being produced by the production company Custodian. It will be distributed by European Dreams Factory in Spain.

