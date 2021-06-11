Father's Day 15% OFF - Shop Catholic
Bl. Carlos Acutis' life continues to inspire
FREE Catholic Classes
Bl. Carlo Acutis, the modern apostle of the Eucharist, continues his work of evangelization as his life continues to inspire devotion and art.
Highlights
Catholic News Agency (www.catholicnewsagency.com)
6/11/2021 (37 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Carlo Acutis, Miracle, Saint, Beatification, Teenage, Technology, Social Media, Influencer
Acutis was a Italian Catholic teenager who died in 2006. He became the first millennial to be declared blessed on Oct. 10, 2020. A gamer and computer programmer who loved soccer and the Eucharist, he has been the subject of interest around the world.
This month, there is an exhibit about his life at a shrine in northwestern Italy, reported ACI Stampa, CNA's Italian-language news partner.
At the Italian Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin of the Gate, in Asti, an exhibit about Carlo Acutis is on display until June 27. The exhibit accompanies a relic of Bl. Carlo, which has been present at the shrine beginning June 6 and will remain until the end of the month.
The sanctuary has organized moments for prayer and catechesis while the relic is displayed.
The exhibit consists of 25 interactive panels with photos and texts about the blessed's life and QR codes to scan to listen to testimonies from Carlo's mother and to see videos from his beatification in Assisi.
The part-biographical, part-fiction film is being produced by the production company Custodian. It will be distributed by European Dreams Factory in Spain.
---
Founded in continued response to Pope John Paul II’s call for a “New Evangelization,” the Catholic News Agency (CNA) has been, since 2004, one of the fastest growing Catholic news providers to the English speaking world.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer)
- Hail, Holy Queen
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Barnabas
- St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
- St. Joseph
- St. Anthony of Padua
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.