SPECIAL Pentecost Giveaway Happening Now!

By Abigail James
5/19/2021 (55 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pentecost, Holy Spirit, Giveaway, celebrate, birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - This year, Catholic Online is celebrating one of the most important feast days of the year with a special giveaway on social media.

One lucky winner will receive a Holy Spirit gift set from Catholic Online Shopping valued at $200. 

The gift set includes a Holy Spirit Prayer Book, a Holy Spirit Rosary, and a Holy Spirit 14 Karat Gold Filled Pendant.

It's so easy to enter, too! All you need to do is follow us on either Instagram or Facebook, locate the Pentecost Giveaway post, like it and tag a friend in the comments.

We are so happy to be able to share this gift with our amazing supporters on Pentecost. 

The contest ends on Pentecost and the winner will be announced on Monday, May 24th. 

To learn more about Pentecost, you can enroll in our FREE online course here

