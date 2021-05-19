SPECIAL Pentecost Giveaway Happening Now!
FREE Catholic Classes
Pentecost is right around the corner! Are you ready to celebrate the "birthday" of the Catholic Church?
Highlights
5/19/2021 (55 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pentecost, Holy Spirit, Giveaway, celebrate, birthday
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - This year, Catholic Online is celebrating one of the most important feast days of the year with a special giveaway on social media.
One lucky winner will receive a Holy Spirit gift set from Catholic Online Shopping valued at $200.
The gift set includes a Holy Spirit Prayer Book, a Holy Spirit Rosary, and a Holy Spirit 14 Karat Gold Filled Pendant.
It's so easy to enter, too! All you need to do is follow us on either Instagram or Facebook, locate the Pentecost Giveaway post, like it and tag a friend in the comments.
We are so happy to be able to share this gift with our amazing supporters on Pentecost.
The contest ends on Pentecost and the winner will be announced on Monday, May 24th.
To learn more about Pentecost, you can enroll in our FREE online course here.
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Prayer to the Holy Spirit
- Come Holy Spirit
- A Guide for Confession
- The Apostles' Creed
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Celestine
- St. Bernardine of Siena
- St. Joseph
- St. Michael the Archangel
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.